Timaya is back this time with “Odeshi” featuring Flavour & Yung Alpha

Published

56 mins ago

 on

Timaya has kicked off 2025 with “Odeshi,” his first single of the year, featuring Flavour and Yung Alpha. Coming right after “Maze,” this one carries a different kind of energy; bold, unshaken, and ready for whatever comes.

The visuals are a full-on cultural spectacle. A fierce squad of warriors, mostly women, pull up on bikes, hyped and battle-ready, bringing “Odeshi to life. The word itself is all about resilience, standing firm, untouchable.

With Flavour lacing it with highlife vibes and Yung Alpha on production, “Odeshi is just as much a statement as it is a jam.

Watch the visuals below.

