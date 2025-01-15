“He’s My Role Model”: Enioluwa Adeoluwa Honours His Professor Dad with Stunning Photos

Enioluwa Adeoluwa has just melted our hearts and left us smiling in admiration with his latest posts celebrating his father. The media personality took to Instagram to share a series of stunning photos with his dad, and they’re the kind of pictures you’ll want to recreate with your own father.

In one post, Enioluwa and his dad are twinning in matching traditional Yoruba attire. Both are dressed in black velvet agbadas with beautiful gold embroidery, paired with matching black caps and walking sticks. It’s the ultimate display of Yoruba elegance and gentlemanly charm.

In another post, they switch it up with a striking black-and-white photoshoot. This time, they’re wearing classic white shirts, black trousers, and ties, sitting on a bench and ready for a friendly game of ayo. In another frame, they add matching jackets and dark sunglasses, giving us “father-and-son action duo” vibes—like a movie scene where they’re gearing up to take down the bad guys.

These photos exude love, admiration, and a beautiful father-son bond. But beyond the visual appeal, Enioluwa used his captions to honour his father, praising him as an incredible role model, mentor, and trailblazer—especially when it comes to academics.

Enioluwa’s father, who has been a professor for 16 years, is currently the Provost at the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti. Enioluwa expressed immense pride in his dad’s remarkable impact, highlighting how many lives he has touched and transformed through his work.

Sharing a glimpse into their friendly academic rivalry, Enioluwa wrote:

I often ask, ‘Dad, at what age did you finish university?

He’d proudly say, ‘21 with a 2:1.’ And I’d respond, ‘Well, I finished at 19 with a First Class!😅 His Masters at 23 and mine at 21.

He started his PhD at 33.

I started at 24. Then he would say, “But I’m a Professor, and you’re not.”

That’s why I want to be a Professor so that when he says that again, I can say, “I am a Professor too!😎

See more of these beautiful father-and-son photos

