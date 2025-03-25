Connect with us

Too Much Elegance in One Frame! Rita Dominic, RMD & Enioluwa Are Serving Looks

The Kutis, Afolayans, Ogulus & More: Meet Nigeria’s Multi-Talented Families

Uzo Aduba’s Joyous Dance Through the Spirit Tunnel Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

Here’s How Stars Unleashed Their Inner Warriors at the "Labake Olododo" Premiere

Ruth Kadiri Celebrates Her Birthday in Stunning Shades of Purple and Blue

Funke Akindele’s Butterfly-Inspired Look Has Us In Awe

Namibia Becomes First African Nation Led by Women in Top Three Roles

Osas Ighodaro Is Giving Main Character Energy in This Brown Leather Look

Pope Francis Is Out of the Hospital & His Message Is Full of Gratitude

She Slayed 23! Adebimpe Lateef’s Birthday Had Fashion, Love & Adedimeji’s Romantic Words

Too Much Elegance in One Frame! Rita Dominic, RMD & Enioluwa Are Serving Looks

One frame, three stylish superstars, and a million reasons to stare.
This adorable photo of Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Richard MofeDamijo, and Rita Dominic has us grinning from ear to ear and also wondering: are these three up to something? A new film, a collaboration, a project? Or wait… could they be planning to drop a song together? Now, that would be a surprise!

Whatever they’ve got in the works, we’re here for it. But first, let’s take a moment to appreciate this stunning trio and their impeccable style.

Enioluwa, ever the fashion connoisseur, looks super great in a sleek all-purple suit, paired with a black fedora and stylish heeled boots. Rita Dominic, a Nollywood icon and forever a style star, stuns in a short, embellished green dress with shimmering sequinned fringes, finished off with classic black heels. And then there’s RMD, the definition of suave, dressed in a brown pinstripe two-piece suit, complemented by a white shirt.

Now, take another look at the photo, probably for the tenth time, and tell us it isn’t pure class. Classic, spectacular, beautiful… all the words that capture its essence. Whatever magic this trio is cooking up, we can’t wait to find out.

