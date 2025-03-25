Too Much Elegance in One Frame! Rita Dominic, RMD & Enioluwa Are Serving Looks

This adorable photo of Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Richard Mofe–Damijo, and Rita Dominic has us grinning from ear to ear and also wondering: are these three up to something? A new film, a collaboration, a project? Or wait… could they be planning to drop a song together? Now, that would be a surprise!

Whatever they’ve got in the works, we’re here for it. But first, let’s take a moment to appreciate this stunning trio and their impeccable style.

Enioluwa, ever the fashion connoisseur, looks super great in a sleek all-purple suit, paired with a black fedora and stylish heeled boots. Rita Dominic, a Nollywood icon and forever a style star, stuns in a short, embellished green dress with shimmering sequinned fringes, finished off with classic black heels. And then there’s RMD, the definition of suave, dressed in a brown pinstripe two-piece suit, complemented by a white shirt.

Now, take another look at the photo, probably for the tenth time, and tell us it isn’t pure class. Classic, spectacular, beautiful… all the words that capture its essence. Whatever magic this trio is cooking up, we can’t wait to find out.

See more photos below