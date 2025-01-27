What Will Nigerian Creators Do If Social Platforms Get Banned? Read What Your Faves Are Saying

The digital landscape is always changing, with social media platforms constantly evolving or facing unexpected disruptions. One minute, a platform is the go-to space for all things creative, and the next, it could face a ban or encounter other setbacks. Just like we’ve recently seen with TikTok in the United States, for example. For creators who rely on these platforms to share their work, the possibility of sudden disruptions is always on their radar. How do you ensure that your content doesn’t get lost in the shuffle if one of your main platforms is affected? How do you distribute your content to ensure that a ban on any social media platform won’t affect you?

To find out how top creators are navigating these uncertainties, we reached out to some of them to share their thoughts. These creators have built their brands on platforms like Instagram, X, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and have found ways to diversify, adapt, and future-proof their content to minimise the impact of any potential disruptions.

See what they had to share.

Taaooma (Maryam Apaokagi)

For Taaooma, building a solid fan base and staying informed about emerging trends is key.

“Fortunately, the social media space is broad and there’s more than enough space for these platforms to exist. It’s now part of our daily lives. Asides that, there’s a paradigm shift from traditional media to social so it’ll always remain here for a long time. As for distribution, it’s quite important to serve and satisfy all fans equally across these platforms while at the same time continue to build the fan base on each platform. That way, any ban will hardly be effective since the fan base is already solid. It’s also quite important to be up to date with news and actions of developing platforms so one won’t be left behind.”

Fisayo Fosudo

Fisayo shared his approach to platform strategy, highlighting the support he gets from YouTube:

“In terms of content distribution, I think platforms like YouTube really take care and listen to their creators which is why I keep publishing there. When creators on YouTube reach a certain growth level, they get a partner manager assigned to them and I have one. They look at your stats and help you figure out what’s missing and how you can improve.

That being said, there’s no platform that one has ‘ownership’ per se as you’re producing on other companies’ platforms. For many people, products are a great strategy since they can outlive active creation of new content, and many creators I know have found success with this. I personally leverage all platforms and try to grow as evenly possible as I can to leverage their distribution so if one goes down, there are others. I typically rotate between, Instagram, X, TikTok and YouTube.”

Maraji (Gloria Oloruntobi)

Maraji focuses on creating quality content rather than fixating on any one platform.

“I try not to focus too much on any particular social media platform. Instead, I put most of my effort into creating great content. I believe that when a video is truly valuable, it tends to perform well on any platform it’s shared on.

I’m not one to follow trends or obsess over numbers. For me, it’s about ensuring that my content brings real value to my audience, regardless of the platform. This approach gives me peace of mind, as I know my content can thrive even if one platform faces disruptions.”

Enioluwa (Enioluwa Adeoluwa)

Enioluwa emphasises the need to create content that is sustainable beyond social media, making works that outlive these platforms and leave a lasting legacy.

“What I have been able to build for myself is sustainable beyond social media in a way that I host and make films as well as content that outlive social media.

I think social media benefits everybody, and I don’t like the way people think of the fear of social media closing down to, ‘Oh, content creators are no longer going to make money,’ and not thinking of the social media businesses that exist; businesses that only run on social media. What of the SMEs that only exist on social media? Even people who are in film basically use social media to promote their films.

Principally looking, I don’t create content based on a social media platform shutting down. I more or less create content based on what that social media platform likes. For example, I have grown to know that Facebook likes family-oriented content; they like to see you transform lives or comedy. So it is kind of different from what I put on Instagram, because Instagram sometimes is more curated, which is different from what I put on TikTok, where I join challenges and I dance and do different things as well. So I just also think of what the platform likes rather than thinking of if it is going to shut one day.

The grand scheme of things is that I think about my life and what will matter at the end of the day. You want to do things that 50 years from now you can look back and say, ‘Oh, I did live a life, and I have pension to last my lifetime now that I have retired from the work as well.’ I am more into things that will outlive me—groundbreaking works that are not just a one-minute content that everybody watches and forgets, and then I have to do another one tomorrow and next week. Sort of now thinking of things that will last a lifetime.”

Ebbiekikz (Ebunoluwa Dosumu)

For Ebbiekikz, focusing on building a strong community, ensuring adaptability, and broadening her platforms help safeguard her content’s future.

“I once worked with a boss who taught me an Agile principle that has stayed with me: the importance of adapting in a volatile world. Now, as a digital creator and entrepreneur, I apply this principle to how I approach my work, ensuring I’m prepared for any disruptions in the ever-changing digital world.

Here’s how I do it:

Community Building: Beyond social media, I prioritise building strong communities around my work. I am the co-founder of a Creators Club called The Conclave, where we host offline events and foster personal connections across various countries. This ensures that my audience stays engaged, even outside digital platforms.

Newsletters and Websites: While I’m currently developing a website, my newsletters serve as a hub for sharing updates and insights with my audience. This keeps me connected and ensures that my content remains accessible, independent of social media platforms.

Adaptability: I’m always prepared to pivot. Before launching any project, I ensure it can thrive across multiple platforms—whether it’s digital, print, broadcast media, or offline channels. For example, I frequently appear on TV interviews to spotlight my content and extend my reach beyond social media. By staying adaptable, I future-proof my content distribution strategy and ensure it remains relevant across various formats.”

Justin UG (Chukwudi Ugonna)

Justin UG‘s strategy revolves around cross-platform distribution to ensure his content is accessible everywhere.

“For me, I distribute my content across all my active social media platforms as soon as it’s ready to be published. This ensures that my audience can engage with my content regardless of where they typically follow me. Additionally, I regularly promote my presence on other platforms to make sure my followers are aware that they can find me elsewhere. This approach minimises the impact of any potential ban or restriction on a single platform, keeping my content accessible and my audience engaged.”

The Kitchen Muse (Bukie Akinmade)

As a food entrepreneur and certified professional organiser, The Kitchen Muse has mastered her niche, creating organic and relatable content across various platforms.

“I have mastered my niche as well as my audience and how they interact with my content. This helps me maintain a strong presence on multiple platforms like Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and my website. I focus on creating organic and relatable contents which keeps my engagement strong and well connected with my community.”

Mama Deola (Abiri Tobi Festus)

Mama Deola’s presence across multiple platforms helps safeguard his content against potential disruptions.

“I ensure to have a presence on all platforms no matter how little the platform is, be it Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Threads, and TikTok. Mama Deola has presence in all of these platforms and I ensure that every content that is not an advert goes on every platform.

It is very essential for content creators to know that you can’t limit yourself to one platform or two; you have to be on every platform. That works for me. At first, when you try to get on another platform, it might be a bit difficult but, you know, consistency really works. When I started posting on Twitter, it was so tough, and I felt so invisible. But at some point, like magic, one or two content blew up and the rest is history.”

Rodney (Rodney Adedeji)

For Rodney, audience engagement and collaboration with other creators help protect against any unexpected challenges.

“To safeguard against a ban on any platform, I diversify my presence across multiple platforms, and repurpose content for various formats. I engage my community via private groups and collaborate with other creators. I also stay compliant with platform policies and maintain backups of my content.”