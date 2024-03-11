Connect with us

Enioluwa Adeoluwa is Making His Debut as a Producer with the Limited Series "All Of Us"

BN Red Carpet Fab: Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024 | #Oscars

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Wins Best Actress in a Supporting Role at 2024 Oscars + Full List of Winners 

Watch Episode 2 of Lilian Afegbai's Comedy Series "Akanchawa Baddie"

Watch Lilian Afegbai, Bimbo Ademoye & Beverly Osu in Episode 1 of "Akanchawa Baddie"

Lape is Stranded, Find Out Why in Episode 2 (S2) of "Rofia Tailor Loran"

Zainab Balogun is Working on a Psychological Thriller titled "Blood" to Put a Spotlight on Endometriosis & Women’s Health

Celebrities Looked Totally Glam On The SAG Awards Red Carpet

Ayo Edebiri wins the Best Actress in Comedy SAG Award for "The Bear"

Meet the Voices Behind Tola and Kole in Disney's "Iwájú"

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Introducing the newest producer in town, Enioluwa Adeoluwa. The actor, content creator, and influencer is set for his debut as a producer of a high-school-based limited series “All Of Us” in the summer of 2024.

Written by EmmanuelMannieOiseomaye and directed by Orire Nwani, “All of Us” explores themes of friendship, sexual assault, and the highs and lows of secondary school life. It stars members of the young group “The Geng” alongside actors in the film industry, including Shaffy Bello, Iyabo Ojo, Yemi Solade, Kate Henshaw, Jemima Osunde, Uzee Usman, Saga AdeoluDivine-Angel Onyinyechi and others

The series “All of Us” marks Enioluwa’s first attempt at long-form film production. According to him, this decision to delve into long-form film production stemmed from the desire to grow his skills as a creator, explore all his talents, and craft content that resonates more deeply with his audience while aiming to create enduring and relevant work.

“I never want to rest on my oars. I need to improve and push myself every year,” he said. “This year, I had to ask myself, ‘What is the new and exciting thing I’m doing that makes me happy and motivates me to continue in the industry?’ And this is it,” he added.

Announcing via his Instagram page, the content creator said, “Doing it Scared. Unsure. Afraid. But doing it anyway…”

Related Topics:
