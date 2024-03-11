Enioluwa Adeoluwa is Making His Debut as a Producer with the Limited Series “All Of Us”

Introducing the newest producer in town, Enioluwa Adeoluwa. The actor, content creator, and influencer is set for his debut as a producer of a high-school-based limited series “All Of Us” in the summer of 2024.

Written by Emmanuel ‘Mannie’ Oiseomaye and directed by Orire Nwani, “All of Us” explores themes of friendship, sexual assault, and the highs and lows of secondary school life. It stars members of the young group “The Geng” alongside actors in the film industry, including Shaffy Bello, Iyabo Ojo, Yemi Solade, Kate Henshaw, Jemima Osunde, Uzee Usman, Saga Adeolu, Divine-Angel Onyinyechi and others

The series “All of Us” marks Enioluwa’s first attempt at long-form film production. According to him, this decision to delve into long-form film production stemmed from the desire to grow his skills as a creator, explore all his talents, and craft content that resonates more deeply with his audience while aiming to create enduring and relevant work.

“I never want to rest on my oars. I need to improve and push myself every year,” he said. “This year, I had to ask myself, ‘What is the new and exciting thing I’m doing that makes me happy and motivates me to continue in the industry?’ And this is it,” he added.

Announcing via his Instagram page, the content creator said, “Doing it Scared. Unsure. Afraid. But doing it anyway…”