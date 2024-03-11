BN Red Carpet Fab: Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024 | #Oscars

Connect with us

After the award show at the Dolby Theatre, the glamour didn’t end. A-list Hollywood stars continued to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, where the iconic Vanity Fair Oscars after-party was held. They served up another round of dazzling looks, making it a fashion parade to remember.

Check out all the photos to see the stunning after-party looks after the Oscars ceremony ended!

The Ladies

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GRAZIA Singapore (@grazia.sg)

The Men

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GQ (@gq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

