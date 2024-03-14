Adut Akech Bior’s Vanity Fair Oscars No-Makeup Makeup & Ponytail Combo Deserves Your Attention

Mob-wife might have been making her rounds this year but she’s got nothing on this clean girl!

See how Adut Akech Bior rocked top-tier no-makeup makeup by Keita Moore to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Dolled up in subtle blush, straight brows and nude glossy lips paired with a high ponytail and a swoop of side bangs, she rocked the evening like the star she indeed is. See below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keita Moore (@kilprity)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adut Akech Bior (@adutakech)

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @adutakech

Makeup Artist: @kilprity

Assistant: @baileewolfson

Skin Glow: @drbarbarasturm

Hairstylist: @tymwallacehair

Photos: @gettyentertainment & @tomasherold

