Beauty
Adut Akech Bior’s Vanity Fair Oscars No-Makeup Makeup & Ponytail Combo Deserves Your Attention
Mob-wife might have been making her rounds this year but she’s got nothing on this clean girl!
See how Adut Akech Bior rocked top-tier no-makeup makeup by Keita Moore to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Dolled up in subtle blush, straight brows and nude glossy lips paired with a high ponytail and a swoop of side bangs, she rocked the evening like the star she indeed is. See below:
CREDITS
BellaStylista: @adutakech
Makeup Artist: @kilprity
Assistant: @baileewolfson
Skin Glow: @drbarbarasturm
Hairstylist: @tymwallacehair
Photos: @gettyentertainment & @tomasherold