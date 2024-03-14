Connect with us

Adut Akech Bior's Vanity Fair Oscars No-Makeup Makeup & Ponytail Combo Deserves Your Attention

5 Fun Ways To Celebrate Women's Month On A Budget

You Have To See Adut Akech Bior's Showstopping Green Look To The Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Lupita Nyong'o Rocked Another Nairobi Blue Stunner At The 96th Oscars | WATCH

6 Style Stars Answered Our Beauty Questions at IWD Lunch with BellaNaija Style | WATCH

An Upclose Look at Tems' Afrocentric Charm at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Tems Dazzled in White to Accept the 2024 Billboard Women In Music BREAKTHROUGH Award

Hilda Baci & Mum Won Our Hearts on Boho Braids | BN Mother's Day Beauty Spotlight

Nigeria's Ada Eme Finishes in Top 40 at 71st Miss World + Highlights from the Grand Finale

BNStyle Plus Sound: 12 Times Ayra Starr Proved Herself The Preeminent Gen-Z Style Icon

Mob-wife might have been making her rounds this year but she’s got nothing on this clean girl!

See how Adut Akech Bior rocked top-tier no-makeup makeup by Keita Moore to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Dolled up in subtle blush, straight brows and nude glossy lips paired with a high ponytail and a swoop of side bangs, she rocked the evening like the star she indeed is. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Keita Moore (@kilprity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adut Akech Bior (@adutakech)

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @adutakech

Makeup Artist: @kilprity

Assistant: @baileewolfson

Skin Glow: @drbarbarasturm

Hairstylist: @tymwallacehair

Photos: @gettyentertainment & @tomasherold

