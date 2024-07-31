Connect with us

Beauty BN TV News Style

South-Sudanese Supermodel, Adut Akech Bior Announces Pregnancy in Vogue Exclusive

Beauty Music Sweet Spot

Ayra Starr's Limited Edition Dolls Set to Launch in Lagos, US, UK & France

Beauty BN TV Movies Nollywood Style

Check Out Kate Henshaw as a Vision of Luminous Power in Gold for New Movie, Voltage

Beauty Nollywood Style

Toni Tones ATE Sultry Glam & Graphic Bodycon for Her B'day, Serving the Perfect Summer Lewk

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Monica Awe-Etuk's Stunning ESSENCE Fest 2024 Style: Don't Miss These Must-See Looks!

Beauty BN TV Events Style

These Timeless African Braids Graced the Dior Pre-Fall 2024 Runway | WATCH

Beauty Style

Rising Nigerian Model Mayowa Nicholas Joins Victoria’s Secret for 2024 Fashion Show

Beauty BN TV Inspired Style

Watch Abdulazeez Adejumo Make a Show-Stopping Blonde Woven Hat on this BNS Talent Spotlight

Beauty BN TV Music

Falz & Osas Ighodaro Explore Rest & Self-Care on "Spa With Osas"

Beauty BN TV

Watch Temi Otedola's Glamorous Trip in Johannesburg for L'Oréal Paris

Beauty

South-Sudanese Supermodel, Adut Akech Bior Announces Pregnancy in Vogue Exclusive

Avatar photo

Published

3 mins ago

 on

Adut Akech Bior is expecting her first child with her partner, Samuel Elkhier. Check out her chic maternity portraits featuring braids, no makeup lewks, shirtless jackets, denim pieces, and minimal fashion from an exclusive with Vogue Magazine below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

The South Sudanese supermodel told Vogue that what started as an unusual craving for oranges (whether peeling them constantly at home or carrying bags of orange slices in her purse) and a level of exhaustion she had never experienced before, turned out to be a pregnancy that she couldn’t be more excited about.

I always said I wanted to be a young mom because I love the idea of growing up with your kids

Adut gets real with Vogue on pregnancy cravings, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

She opens up about her journey with baby number one, her thoughts on pregnancy style, and what she’s looking forward to about motherhood here.

CREDITS
BellaStylista: @adutakech
Photographed by @pierretoussaint
Styled by @emma_kalfus@vogueaustralia
For @voguemagazine

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Pemi Aguda, Samuel Kolawole, Uche Okonkwo & Others Shortlisted for The 2024 Caine Prize for African Writing

Temitope Senbanjo on How She Built Solid Relationships in Today’s “Work and Life in Dubai”

Smart Emmanuel: How to Navigate Distractions in the Digital Age

Mfonobong Inyang: David’s Divine Leadership versus Saul’s Ceremonial Rule

Farida Yahya: Lessons from Leading the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association of Nigeria
css.php