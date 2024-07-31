South-Sudanese Supermodel, Adut Akech Bior Announces Pregnancy in Vogue Exclusive

Adut Akech Bior is expecting her first child with her partner, Samuel Elkhier. Check out her chic maternity portraits featuring braids, no makeup lewks, shirtless jackets, denim pieces, and minimal fashion from an exclusive with Vogue Magazine below:

The South Sudanese supermodel told Vogue that what started as an unusual craving for oranges (whether peeling them constantly at home or carrying bags of orange slices in her purse) and a level of exhaustion she had never experienced before, turned out to be a pregnancy that she couldn’t be more excited about.

I always said I wanted to be a young mom because I love the idea of growing up with your kids

She opens up about her journey with baby number one, her thoughts on pregnancy style, and what she’s looking forward to about motherhood here.

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @adutakech

Photographed by @pierretoussaint

Styled by @emma_kalfus, @vogueaustralia

For @voguemagazine

