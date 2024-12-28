Connect with us

Jackie Aina Reps Black Excellence at This Year's White House Christmas Party

Jackie Asamoah (nee Aina), the Nigerian-American beauty mogul and social media sensation, recently graced the prestigious White House Christmas Party, captivating viewers with her undeniable style and grace. A true embodiment of Black excellence, Jackie’s presence at this esteemed event was a nod to her success.

While details of the soirée remain closely guarded, glimpses of Jackie’s dazzling appearance have already captivated the internet. We can only imagine the magic she brought to the room, with her radiant smile and impeccable fashion choices.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Asamoah (@jackieaina)

Jackie’s journey from YouTube sensation to global beauty and lifestyle influencer has been nothing short of inspiring. Her dedication to inclusivity and her unwavering commitment to empowering women have resonated with audiences worldwide.

Her presence at the White House Christmas Party serves as a powerful reminder that hard work, talent, and authenticity can truly open doors to extraordinary opportunities. This event amplifies Jackie’s position as a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs and creatives, demonstrating that with passion, perseverance, and a touch of glamour, anything is possible.

Catch more glimpses into her magical night at the White House below.

What’s the Christmas decor like at the white house? Jackie will show you. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@lavishlyjackie)

For her remarkable appearance, Jackie chose a monochrome suit from the black-owned Sergio Hudson Collection and a fancy white coat from Daniel’s Leather NYC. Styled to the T by Sandra Vainqueur with her hair laid by TJ: THE LACE HOUDINI Jackie was the epitome of classy yet sassy in black and white. Get ready with Jackie, hit the ▶ button below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Asamoah (@jackieaina)

A quick fit check

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Asamoah (@jackieaina)

 

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @jackieaina

Photos: @photosbydouley

Videos: @lavishlyjackie & @jackieaina

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

