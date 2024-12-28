Connect with us

BN TV Music

Luna Interviews Dad John Legend About His New Kids Album – And it's Absolutely Adorable

BN TV Cuisine

Why Settle for Regular Jollof When You Can Try Velvety Foodies’ Asun Jollof?

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Jackie Aina Reps Black Excellence at This Year's White House Christmas Party

BN TV Music

Rema Brings Bold Creativity to ‘Ozeba’ Music Video | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Family Drama Unfolds in Episode 3 of 'A Heart on The Line' as Yomi Faces Rejection Again

BN TV Music

Zinoleesky Takes Us Back to Old-School Vibes in "Fuji Garbage" Video

BN TV Culture Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Rediscover Afro Fashion on 'Christmas in Lagos': Dahmola Unpacks the Details with Jade Osiberu Here

BN TV Cuisine

Bake Like a Pro: Sweet Adjeley's Easy Ghanaian Christmas Cake Recipe

BN TV Music

Watch Dunsin Oyekan in "The Worshipper's Song" Live Performance Video

BN TV Music Scoop

What a Super Show! Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' NFL Christmas Halftime with Blue Ivy is Everything

BN TV

Luna Interviews Dad John Legend About His New Kids Album – And it’s Absolutely Adorable

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

John Legend’s new album, “My Favourite Dream,” is all about kids, and his 8-year-old daughter Luna makes it even more special by stepping in as the interviewer. On Billboard Family, Luna asks her dad some fun and thoughtful questions about the album, why he decided to make music for kids, and how it feels to celebrate milestones like “Get Lifted.”

The conversation is as cute as you’d imagine, with Luna bringing her charm and John sharing answers about family, music, and inspiration.

Don’t miss this sweet father-daughter moment—it’s guaranteed to make you smile

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php