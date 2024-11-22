Connect with us

Music Scoop

Tems Joins John Legend on "Ordinary People" Remix for "Get Lifted" 20th Anniversary Edition

BN TV Music

Niniola Turns Up the Heat with "Pepper Dem" Video

Music

Wizkid’s "Morayo"—A Beautiful Tribute to His Mother & the Joy of New Beginnings

BN TV Music

Mayorkun and Fireboy DML Team Up in the Music Video for "Innocent"

BN TV Music

Chike’s New Music Video for "Mma (Beauty)" is Here & it’s So Beautiful!

BN TV Music

Odeal & Summer Walker Deliver an Emotional Journey in “You’re Stuck” Music Video

Music Scoop

Here’s Why Band Aid’s New Remix of “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” Has Fuse ODG & Ed Sheeran Speaking Out

Music

Rema, Seun Kuti & Tyla Set to Take the Stage at Coachella 2025

Beauty BN TV Events Music Style

Tyla Shines in Aaliyah's Iconic Roberto Cavalli Dress at MTV EMAs [WATCH]

BN TV Culture Events Music Nollywood Style

Skepta Graced Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Elegant Trad | WATCH

Music

Tems Joins John Legend on “Ordinary People” Remix for “Get Lifted” 20th Anniversary Edition

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Your R&B playlist just got better with the brand new version of John Legend‘s “Get Lifted” album, upgraded for its 20th anniversary. The debut album that gave us “Ordinary People” and a Grammy-winning journey through soul and R&B is back with some fresh energy.

The revamped album features a ‘Man-Man’ remix of “Ordinary People” with Tems, adding a whole new vibe to the classic. This is a full-circle moment, especially after Tems covered the track in 2021, and then nvited John for a surprise duet of the same song during her “Born In The Wild” tour to close the U.S leg of the tour. Now, she’s officially featured on the remix, which lands as track 19.

Along with the remix, “Get Lifted” also includes 11 new tracks and keeps the hits like “Used to Love U” and “Let’s Get Lifted.”  It’s the perfect reason to press play and revisit this timeless album with a new twist.

Go ahead and give it a listen below

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php