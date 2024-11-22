Tems Joins John Legend on “Ordinary People” Remix for “Get Lifted” 20th Anniversary Edition

Your R&B playlist just got better with the brand new version of John Legend‘s “Get Lifted” album, upgraded for its 20th anniversary. The debut album that gave us “Ordinary People” and a Grammy-winning journey through soul and R&B is back with some fresh energy.

The revamped album features a ‘Man-Man’ remix of “Ordinary People” with Tems, adding a whole new vibe to the classic. This is a full-circle moment, especially after Tems covered the track in 2021, and then nvited John for a surprise duet of the same song during her “Born In The Wild” tour to close the U.S leg of the tour. Now, she’s officially featured on the remix, which lands as track 19.

Along with the remix, “Get Lifted” also includes 11 new tracks and keeps the hits like “Used to Love U” and “Let’s Get Lifted.” It’s the perfect reason to press play and revisit this timeless album with a new twist.

Go ahead and give it a listen below