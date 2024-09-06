Connect with us

Tems Closes U.S. Leg of "Born In The Wild" Tour with Performances by John Legend & Ayra Starr

Tolani Captures Love & Heartbreak in Soulful New Single “Crybaby”

Lupita Nyong’o Explores African Diaspora Identity in New Storytelling Podcast "Mind Your Own"

Watch Tiwa Savage’s "One Heart" Music Video for the Animated Film "Ozi: Voice of the Forest"

BN Style Spotlight: Chalya Shagaya Stuns in Timeless Deola Sagoe at Lagos Canvas [WATCH]

Mo Abudu Stuns in Nigerian Wanni Fuga at Lagos Canvas Launch | WATCH

Fairme David & Michky Speak on Unpaired Housemates, Finalist Predictions and More | 10 Questions With...

Ayra Starr Takes Charge in Solo Performance Video for "Control"

“When I Heard My Name, I Had a Sense of Relief” – Chidimma Adetshina on Becoming Miss Universe Nigeria

Find Joy in Every Moment with Yemi Alade’s "Happy Day"

2 hours ago

In 2021, Tems delivered a memorable cover of John Legend’s iconic song, “Ordinary People.” Yesterday, she took tha connection to a new level at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, when she invited the American legend himself to join her for a special duet of the song—a moment that resonated deeply with her fans.

Tems, currently on her “Born In The Wild” tour across America, made her New York stop an unforgettable one with a series of exciting surprises. Alongside her duet with John Legend, another standout moment was when she brought out Nigerian music sensation Ayra Starr, who wowed the crowd with a performance of her hit track “Rush.”

This marks the conclusion of Tems’ U.S. leg of her first world tour, which began on June 12 in London following the release of her debut album “Born In The Wild.” Having performed across Europe, she is now set to continue her tour in Toronto on September 7th.

Catch some of the highlights from her New York performance below:

