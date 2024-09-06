Tolani Captures Love & Heartbreak in Soulful New Single “Crybaby”

Tolani returns with “Crybaby,” a deeply emotional track that captures the highs and lows of love and heartbreak. Her soulful voice and raw lyrics evoke the anguish of unrequited love while celebrating the resilience it takes to move forward. This heartfelt release marks Tolani’s second single of the year, following “I Believe,” which featured rapper Qdot.

More than just a song, “Crybaby” is an anthem for anyone who has experienced the pain of lost love and the strength to heal.

Watch the video below: