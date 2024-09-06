Connect with us

DJ Neptune Returns with New Album “Greatness III" feat. Qing Madi, Joeboy, Ajebo Hustlers & More

Tolani Captures Love & Heartbreak in Soulful New Single “Crybaby”

Tems Closes U.S. Leg of "Born In The Wild" Tour with Performances by John Legend & Ayra Starr

Watch Tiwa Savage’s "One Heart" Music Video for the Animated Film "Ozi: Voice of the Forest"

Ayra Starr Takes Charge in Solo Performance Video for "Control"

Find Joy in Every Moment with Yemi Alade’s "Happy Day"

Tyla Was Radiant in 2000s Popstar Style at the Olympics Prelude, See Her Lewk

Fireboy DML & Lagbaja Create Magic in the "Back n Forth" Visuals

Tems & Winne Harlow Unite in a Magical Black Girl Moment on Her 'Born in the Wild' Tour

Watch Tems Break Down Her Creative Process & Sneaker Style on Kick Game

39 seconds ago

DJ Neptune has released “Greatness III,” the third instalment of his “Greatness” album series. The 14-track project blends diverse sounds and moods, featuring a lineup of both rising stars and established artists, including Qing Madi, Ice Prince, Joeboy, LAX, Ruger, Olivetheboy, and more. Before the album’s release, DJ Neptune teased fans with the single Honest,” featuring Qing Madi.

“Keep your mind open, and feel the great vibe,” Neptune tells Apple Music. There’s lots of young amazing talent on this project, and I was very intentional with that because I know these guys are the future leaders when it comes to controlling the African sound. If you’re looking for proper R&B, ‘Wait for You’ is on the project. If you want to dance, we’ve got [the Olivetheboy collab] ‘Emmanuella’. We’ve got ‘Body’ with L.A.X; we’ve got ‘Too Much’ with Ajebo Hustlers if you want to unwind. If you want to be in that dancehall space, I’ve got ‘Tonight’ with my brother Joshua Baraka from Uganda-so there’s something for everybody.”

Stream the album below:

