DJ Neptune Returns with New Album “Greatness III” feat. Qing Madi, Joeboy, Ajebo Hustlers & More

DJ Neptune has released “Greatness III,” the third instalment of his “Greatness” album series. The 14-track project blends diverse sounds and moods, featuring a lineup of both rising stars and established artists, including Qing Madi, Ice Prince, Joeboy, LAX, Ruger, Olivetheboy, and more. Before the album’s release, DJ Neptune teased fans with the single “Honest,” featuring Qing Madi.

“Keep your mind open, and feel the great vibe,” Neptune tells Apple Music. There’s lots of young amazing talent on this project, and I was very intentional with that because I know these guys are the future leaders when it comes to controlling the African sound. If you’re looking for proper R&B, ‘Wait for You’ is on the project. If you want to dance, we’ve got [the Olivetheboy collab] ‘Emmanuella’. We’ve got ‘Body’ with L.A.X; we’ve got ‘Too Much’ with Ajebo Hustlers if you want to unwind. If you want to be in that dancehall space, I’ve got ‘Tonight’ with my brother Joshua Baraka from Uganda-so there’s something for everybody.”