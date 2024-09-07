Wizard Chan Reflects on Legacy & Life in New Single “Time Traveller”

Singer-songwriter Wizard Chan has released a new single, “Time Traveller,” accompanied by a visualiser.

“Time Traveller” is about life’s journey, reflecting on the wisdom passed down from parents to their children. It explores themes of legacy, the passage of time, and the responsibilities that come with adulthood.

The lyrics depict a father sharing advice with his son, encouraging him to achieve more than he did and emphasising the importance of a good name and material success. The father reflects on life as a voyage, with its cost often paid through hard work, perseverance, and resources (“the fee is paid in gold”). A spiritual layer is also present, with a reminder to the son to always hold onto the essence of home—earthly and heavenly.

Earlier this year, Wizard made his 2024 debut with a single “Loner,” featuring Joeboy. He was also featured on Larry Gaaga’s single “Fountain,” alongside Ayo Maff.

Watch the visualiser for “Time Traveller” below: