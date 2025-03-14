Wizard Chan and Odumodublvck Bring the Heat on “Flako”

Connect with us

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Wizard Chan has a new single titled “Flako,” featuring rapper Odumodublvck. Produced by Mr Sou, “Flako” carries a mix of confidence, reflection, and streetwise energy.

The singer, who was nominated for Songwriter of the Year at the 17th Headies Awards for “Stages of Life,” delivers a track about staying sharp, knowing your purpose, and not letting anyone mess with your vibe. He opens with lines like, “Ọmọ the swag is fire. No man dares off my burning fire. Sound wey dey fill with pain dem go hear am. Ṣe make I feed your ears burning fire.”

Odumodublvck steps in with his signature sound, rapping, “Na for Okochiri Wizzy been dey give me OT. Say back then, forgiveness was harder than. Many men drop on a normal day p, so make we no dey bad mouth our fellow man.”

Listen below.

