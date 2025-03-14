Gilmore Shares His Heartbreak in Joeboy’s “Taxi Driver”

In episode one of Joeboy‘s “Taxi Driver” series, we listened to Layi Wasabi’s frustrations about love and marriage. Episode two had Asherkine reliving the heartbreak of a stolen first kiss. Then, Taaooma in episode three turned betrayal into unexpected comedy.

Now, Gilmore is the latest passenger in Joeboy’s taxi. His heartbreak story unfolds as his car breaks down, not just on the road but in love too. He spent six years nurturing his girlfriend, even sponsoring her education, only for her to leave him the moment he went broke.

With “Taxi Driver” playing in the background, Joeboy listens, and once again, the taxi becomes more than just a ride. It is a confessional, a space where love stories take a wrong turn, and every heartbreak finds its own melody.

Watch below.