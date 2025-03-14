Connect with us

BN TV Music

Gilmore Shares His Heartbreak in Joeboy’s "Taxi Driver"

BN TV Movies & TV

Wedding Drama, An Ex and a Blind Date | The Most Toasted Girl Episode 4

BN TV Music

Nasboi Drops the Visuals for "Could This Be Love (Remix)" Featuring Chike

BN TV Music

Mama Africa at 36: 10 Yemi Alade’s International Collaborations We Can’t Stop Vibing To

BN TV Relationships

Lanre Olusola & Michelle McKinney Hammond Talk On What It Takes to Lure & Hook Your Man

BN TV Music Scoop

10 Yemi Alade Songs That’ll Have You Dancing Like Nobody’s Watching

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

From ‘Love In Every Word’ to ‘Seasoned Love’: 5 Times Omoni Oboli Gave Us Unforgettable Romance

BN TV Music

FOLA’s "Bye Bye" Visuals Keep It Simple and Personal

BN TV Music

Prinx Emmanuel Reflects on God’s Ways in "Your Way" Lyric Visuals

BN TV Comedy Scoop

Kevin Hart’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is Giving Serious Moves, Zero Smiles

BN TV

Gilmore Shares His Heartbreak in Joeboy’s “Taxi Driver”

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In episode one of Joeboy‘s “Taxi Driver” series, we listened to Layi Wasabi’s frustrations about love and marriage. Episode two had Asherkine reliving the heartbreak of a stolen first kiss. Then, Taaooma in episode three turned betrayal into unexpected comedy.

Now, Gilmore is the latest passenger in Joeboy’s taxi. His heartbreak story unfolds as his car breaks down, not just on the road but in love too. He spent six years nurturing his girlfriend, even sponsoring her education, only for her to leave him the moment he went broke.

With “Taxi Driver” playing in the background, Joeboy listens, and once again, the taxi becomes more than just a ride. It is a confessional, a space where love stories take a wrong turn, and every heartbreak finds its own melody.

Watch below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php