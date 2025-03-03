Joeboy’s “Taxi Driver” Series Takes an Emotional Turn in “Day of Our First Kiss” Featuring Asherkine

Joeboy continues his “Taxi Driver” series with episode two, “Day of Our First Kiss,” this time featuring digital creator Asherkine.

Asherkine gets into the taxi and shares a heartbreak story from his university days. He talks about meeting a girl on campus who had a medical condition. Some of his friends mocked her, only for one of them to start dating her. The relationship began on the very day Asherkine was meant to have his first kiss with her.

As the story unfolds, Joeboy listens, and once again, the taxi becomes more than just a ride, it’s a confessional, a space where heartbreak finds a voice.

Watch episode two below.