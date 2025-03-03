Connect with us

Tyla & Sean Paul’s “Push 2 Start” Video is the Throwback Vibe We Didn’t Know We Needed

3 hours ago

We’ve grooved to Tyla’s “Push 2 Start,” remix, and now it’s time to feed our eyes. Tyla and Sean Paul have dropped the visuals, bringing the song’s energy to life. From the chemistry to the styling, the video adds another layer to the track.

The visuals have a bold, stylish feel, with Tyla and Sean Paul taking turns sitting on car rims. Among other looks, Tyla pairs a metallic top with gold shorts and fishnet details. Sean Paul, ever the dancehall icon, keeps it classic in a velvet bomber, chunky chains, and a leopard-print bandana, giving off 2000s vibes.

The styling and setup bring back the feel of an era when music videos stood out just as much as the songs.

Watch the visuals below.

