On Meghan Markle’s Netflix Series ‘With Love, Meghan’ & Her Interview With People

After nearly a month of waiting following the postponement of ‘With Love, Meghan,’ the much-anticipated Netflix series by Meghan Markle has finally premiered. Now, when you log into your Netflix account, you’ll spot it in the ‘Recently Added’ section, ready to stream.

Originally set to premiere on 15 January, the series was delayed due to the devastating California wildfires. It marks Meghan Markle’s return to screen in a warm and stylish lifestyle series where she invites celebrity friends and chefs into her kitchen for cooking, conversation, and shared experiences. Across eight 33-minute episodes, she opens up her home and invites viewers into her kitchen, her garden, and more.

Before the release, he mum-of-two gave an interview to People magazine, where she shared some behind-the-scenes details. Here are five things we’ve learned so far, including how she balanced filming with keeping her family life private.

“It’s Almost Like a Honeymoon Period Again”

For Meghan, working on the show has rekindled memories of the early days of her relationship with Prince Harry.

“I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me,” she shares.

That “thing” was her creative work—writing blog posts, crafting newsletters, and perfecting edits.

“I think he loves watching as much as I love doing that creative process. It’s just been fun. This is who I’ve always been.”

No Royal Controversies, Just Life in California

Unlike their previous Netflix series, which explored their departure from royal life, With Love, Meghan focuses on the present, not the past. Instead of palace talk, expect dreamy interiors, fresh flowers, and sunlit Californian views.

Still, there is a small nod to their shared surname.

“It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognised how meaningful that would be to me until we had children,” she says.

“I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H, and I all have together. It means a lot to me.”

A Love for Chinese Takeaway (With a Side of Presentation)

In the Sussex household, Chinese takeaway is a favourite. But even when it’s a casual meal, Meghan makes sure to present it beautifully.

“But even when I get take-out, I will try to plate it beautifully,” she says.

“The series is about doing what you can do… and doing it with love,” she adds for those who might find this intimidating.

Dining out is also a big part of their routine. “We go to a lot of dinners, and not just in people’s homes or private rooms; we just go into the restaurant… I really love that we can just have fun.”

Prince Harry and their five-year-old son, Archie, are also fans of simple pleasures, especially fried eggs. Meghan, an early riser, shares, “I love making breakfast for my family.”

Not an Influencer—An Entrepreneur

Before meeting Prince Harry, Meghan had a lifestyle blog, The Tig, which focused on food, travel and well-being. While most people would call that the work of an influencer, she’s adamant that she’s anything but.

“I see myself as an entrepreneur and a female founder… and if the brand ends up influential, then that’s great.”

A New Podcast is on the Way

After Archetypes, Meghan is returning to podcasting with a new show launching this spring through Lemonada Media.

She admits the journey hasn’t been straightforward. “There are tons of twists and turns—even with the name. I was figuring it out in real time.”

Reflecting on the experience, she adds, “I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It’s a learning curve.”

As for what she and Harry are currently watching, ‘Shrinking,’ ‘Black Doves,’ and ‘The White Lotus’ are on their list.

Now that the show is finally out, will you be watching?

Watch some snippets from the series below