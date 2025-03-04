Still Thinking of Locking In This 2025? Let Oluwabusayo Adegoke’s Tips Help You

In 2024 the mantra on social media was clear: “No gree for anybody.” We were all about pushing limits, refusing to settle, and making moves, even amidst challenges. Fast forward to 2025, and people decided it will be the year to lock in, give our very best, smash all our goals, and/or get to the finish line.

What does “locking in” mean? For some, it’s about diving deeper into the work, staying focused, and building on what’s already been started. And for others, like Life Coach, Oluwabusayo Adegoke, it’s a powerful realisation that we don’t need to reset every January 1st. Instead, we press ‘continue’.

We’re now in March, and if you’re one of those who are worried about how year 2025 will turn out, or you feel you haven’t started working on your goals. Don’t you worry, it is not too late to lock in.

Oluwabusayo reflects on how, until recently, she wasn’t particularly excited about the start of the year. For someone like her who is driven by passion, the new year felt more like a time of intense self-reflection, sometimes leading to a harsh inner critique and a desire to start fresh. But last year, she realised that pressing the continue button, instead of always hitting reset, could be just as powerful.

As we move through 2025, this shift in perspective is exactly what we need to take what we’ve already built and keep building, rather than starting over from scratch.

Let’s explore Oluwabusayo’s practical strategies for locking in throughout 2025.



Leverage Yesterday’s Lessons



One of Oluwabusayo’s standout insights is the importance of reflection, a concept she likens to a post-mortem analysis:



By reviewing what went right, wrong, good, or bad, you can pinpoint scenarios to avoid in the future. This reflection isn’t meant to induce guilt or mental paralysis but to propel you toward making better decisions and achieving improved outcomes.



Take some time to assess your 2024 experiences. What patterns can you identify? What would you do differently? It’s not about accumulating new scars but learning from the ones you’ve earned to make better choices moving forward.

Declutter Your Life for Clarity and Productivity

Peter Walsh once said, “Clutter is anything that stands between you and the life you should be living.” Decluttering isn’t just about physical spaces, it’s about clearing mental, emotional, and relational clutter too:

Take time to review and declutter your mind, relationships, network, and even your daily habits. By eliminating what no longer serves your growth, you create room for clarity, improved productivity, and new opportunities.

Prepare for Audacious Goals with a Plan

Big dreams need bold plans. Oluwabusayo emphasises the importance of preparation:



As cliché as it may sound, having a plan is non-negotiable. Your plan doesn’t need to be overly cumbersome, but it should be bold and inspiring. Implementation timelines may extend beyond the current year to ensure proper execution without burnout, and that’s okay.



The message is clear: Planning isn’t about rigidity. It’s about staying adaptable while keeping your goals in sight. Create timelines, but allow room for adjustments. What matters most is progress, not perfection.



Give Consistent Value

What will people miss when you’re absent; problems or solutions? As the world continues to evolve, your ability to consistently deliver value is what will set you apart. Excellence is not achieved overnight; it’s the result of daily, deliberate efforts to exceed expectations, even in the smallest tasks. When you make a habit of going the extra mile, you create a ripple effect of positive impact that transcends your immediate circle, opening doors to countless opportunities.



Set Clear Boundaries and Priorities

The burdens that sink us the most are often not ours to carry.



While the drive to impact others is commendable, it shouldn’t come at the expense of your own well-being. By setting boundaries and focusing on what truly matters, you ensure that your energy is directed toward meaningful goals and relationships.

Acquire Wealth in Networks

Oluwabusayo points out that networking isn’t just about what you can gain but also about the value you can contribute. Over time, these connections become social capital, a currency that unlocks opportunities beyond what your CV alone can offer.

In her experience:

I’ve greatly benefited from nurturing a strong and supportive network, saving time, and accelerating progress in ways that would have otherwise been difficult.

You don’t always need to reinvent the wheel to achieve success. The tools and lessons you already have can propel you forward if you remain intentional and open to continuous improvement.

Navigating 2025 with optimism means understanding that you don’t always need to reinvent the wheel. Instead, focus on implementing and refining the proven strategies that have served you well. Stay open to continuous improvement and adaptation, knowing that nothing is set in stone.

Take what you’ve learned and build on it. Let your past successes and lessons serve as a launchpad for even greater outcomes in the year ahead.