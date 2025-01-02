Meghan Markle Kicks Off 2025 with New Netflix Series “With Love, Meghan” | Watch the Trailer

Just yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made a surprise return to Instagram with a stunning photo of herself at the beach. Dressed in an oversized white shirt and fitted trousers, Meghan was captured joyfully running towards the water before bending down to write a bold “2025” in the sand. It was the perfect way to kick off the new year.

Now, just two days into 2025, Meghan has announced her brand-new Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan,” which is set to premiere on January 15.

The eight-episode series, dropping all at once, invites viewers into Meghan’s world as she shares personal tips and tricks for everything from cooking and gardening to crafting and more. Featuring collaborations with friends, acclaimed chefs, and celebrity guests such as Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, and Alice Waters, the show focuses on creating beauty and joy in everyday life. “We’re not in the pursuit of perfection; we’re in the pursuit of joy,” Meghan says in the trailer.

Filmed in Montecito, California, “With Love, Meghan” takes viewers into Meghan’s kitchen, garden, and even to her beehive, as she prepares to host friends both old and new. From preparing thoughtful take-home gifts to adding edible flowers to breakfast, Meghan reveals how even the smallest details can bring beauty to our lives and help connect people.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Meghan wrote: “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year!”

Watch the trailer below