Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Labour Room Dance Party Is the Cutest Thing Ever

Tiwa Savage’s “You4Me” Video Is a Soft R&B Dream with a Touch of Romance

Yelé’s New Track "Outside" Is the Breakup Song That Gets You

5 Times Toyin Abraham Made Monochrome Look So Chic

Popcorn Breath?! The Hilarious Confession That Had Jennifer Hudson Gasping

It’s a Genius Link-Up! Cobhams Joins Davido’s 5ive Alive Tour as Musical Director

The Crown! Ciara’s Regal All-White Outfit Is Giving Modern Royalty Vibes

Nollywood Stars Rock Bold Red Looks at the "Red Circle" Premiere

This Is How You Make a Black Glittering Scarf the Star | Tems' Style

Step into Tyla’s World of Soft Love in “Bliss” Music Video

Meghan Markle danced in the delivery room with Prince Harry, and four years later, she’s sharing the sweetest throwback for Lilibeth’s 4th birthday.

Forget everything you’ve seen on the internet today, this video of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is the sweetest thing you’ll come across, and we’re so glad to bring it to your attention. Trust us, you’ll want to give this your full focus.

So, what do you do when you’re heavily pregnant, past your due date, and nothing seems to be working — not the spicy food, long walks, or even acupuncture? Well, Meghan tried all of that while expecting their daughter Lilibet four years ago. And when none of it worked… she turned to dancing.

In a video shared on Instagram, Meghan and Prince Harry are seen in a hospital room, breaking into a full-on dance to the viral hit The Baby Momma Dance” by Starrkeisha. Yes, you read that right — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were dancing their hearts out, and it is every bit as joyful and hilarious as you’d imagine.

The clip shows the two of them having an absolute blast, moving to the beat and sharing laughs in what must have been such a special and surreal moment, just hours before welcoming baby Lili.

Today, Lili turns four, and Meghan shared the memory alongside a sweet birthday message for her little one:

Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do! 😂

Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!

Watch her and Prince Harry  getting it down below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

