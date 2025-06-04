Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Labour Room Dance Party Is the Cutest Thing Ever

Forget everything you’ve seen on the internet today, this video of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is the sweetest thing you’ll come across, and we’re so glad to bring it to your attention. Trust us, you’ll want to give this your full focus.

So, what do you do when you’re heavily pregnant, past your due date, and nothing seems to be working — not the spicy food, long walks, or even acupuncture? Well, Meghan tried all of that while expecting their daughter Lilibet four years ago. And when none of it worked… she turned to dancing.

In a video shared on Instagram, Meghan and Prince Harry are seen in a hospital room, breaking into a full-on dance to the viral hit “The Baby Momma Dance” by Starrkeisha. Yes, you read that right — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were dancing their hearts out, and it is every bit as joyful and hilarious as you’d imagine.

The clip shows the two of them having an absolute blast, moving to the beat and sharing laughs in what must have been such a special and surreal moment, just hours before welcoming baby Lili.

Today, Lili turns four, and Meghan shared the memory alongside a sweet birthday message for her little one:

Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do! 😂 Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!

Watch her and Prince Harry getting it down below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)