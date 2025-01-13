Connect with us

Meghan Markle's 'With Love, Meghan' Netflix Series Postponed to March Due to California Wildfires

The premiere of “With Love, Meghan,” the upcoming Netflix series of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, which was initially scheduled for January 15, 2025, has now been moved to March 4, 2025, due to the ongoing wildfires in California. The decision was made at Meghan’s request, with the full support of Netflix.

The wildfires have significantly impacted areas including the Pacific Palisades and other parts of Los Angeles.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Meghan shared in a statement on January 12.

Filmed in Montecito, California, “With Love, Meghanoffers a behind-the-scenes look at Meghan’s kitchen, garden, and beehive, as she prepares to host friends both old and new. From preparing thoughtful take-home gifts to adding edible flowers to breakfast, Meghan demonstrates how small details can bring beauty to everyday life and connect people. Did you miss the trailer? Watch here.

