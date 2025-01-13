Mojisola Meranda Becomes First Female Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly

Mojisola Meranda, a Member of the Lagos State House of Representatives representing Apapa Constituency I, has made history as the first female Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

This groundbreaking achievement follows the impeachment of the former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, today, January 13 during plenary, according to reports.

After taking her oath of office, Meranda expressed her commitment to the role, stating: “I affirm that I will be faithful as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly; that I will perform my functions honestly to the best of my ability, faithfully, and in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Since its inception in 1979, the Lagos State House of Assembly has had nine different assemblies, with the current one inaugurated on June 7, 2019. Remarkably, no woman had ever been elected as Speaker until now, making Meranda’s election a historic milestone for both the state and the country.

Quick Facts About Mojisola Meranda: