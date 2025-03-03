Lagos State House of Assembly’s First Female Speaker Mojisola Meranda Resigns

Honourable Mojisola Meranda has officially resigned as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly in a live plenary session currently being broadcast.

Meranda, who made history as the first female Speaker of the House when she was sworn in on January 13th this year, announced her resignation during Monday’s plenary. Lawmakers took turns to commend her leadership, applauding her for fostering peace and stability within the Assembly.

In her farewell remarks, she expressed gratitude for the support she received during her brief but impactful tenure.

“I make history as the first female Speaker of the House of Assembly. I value the solidarity freely given to me. I am sincerely grateful to each of you for your support and collaboration during my short but interesting tenure. I take a bow and step back as your Speaker.”

Before her resignation, lawmakers praised her diligence, legislative acumen, and humility in adhering to the principles of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Desmond Olusola Elliot thanked her for her leadership, stating that she led the House with grace and efficiency. Temitope Adewale I also celebrated her contributions, calling her a “heroine of democracy.”

“You came, you saw, you conquered. You are a victim of circumstance. This House is in tears,” Adewale said.

Meranda assured that she would continue serving her constituents in Apapa Constituency 1 and Lagos State at large before stepping down.

Following her resignation, the House immediately commenced the process of electing a new Speaker and Deputy Speaker.