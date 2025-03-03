The 5 Most Talked-About Moments from the 2025 Oscars

Fashion, music, style, happy tears, comedy, and plenty of iconic moments—oh, and did we mention fashion again? The 2025 Oscars had it all! The highly anticipated event took place in the early hours of Monday morning, with audiences worldwide, especially in Nigeria, staying up late to watch the magic unfold live.

This year’s ceremony broke from tradition, skipping the usual monologue and instead handing the stage over to ‘Wicked’ stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for a breathtaking eight-minute musical medley from ‘The Wizard of Oz.’

Grande, dazzling in a red sparkly dress, delivered a stirring rendition of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow,’ paying homage to the 1939 film. Erivo followed in a stunning white gown adorned with floral embellishments, delivering a soul-stirring performance of ‘Home’ from ‘The Wiz’. The two then came together for ‘Wicked’s’ ‘Defying Gravity,’ ending with Grande kissing Erivo’s ring—a moment so spectacular, we dare say it was the most iconic Oscars opening in history. If you missed it, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered.

This year was all about first-time winners, with history being made across multiple categories.

Zoe Saldaña became the first American of Dominican descent to win an Oscar, taking home Best Supporting Actress for her role in ‘Emilia Pérez.; Overcome with emotion, she dedicated the award to her grandmother and the immigrant experience.

“My grandmother came to this country in 1961—I am a proud child of immigrant parents,” she said through tears. “With dreams and dignity and hardworking hands, and I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award. I know I will not be the last. The fact that I’m getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish—my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted. This is for her.”

Paul Tazewell also made history, becoming the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Costume Design for his work on ‘Wicked.’

It wouldn’t be the Oscars without a few headline-grabbing moments.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, seated in the front row, had the internet buzzing after sharing a kiss during the ceremony, adding a sweet moment of public affection to the big night.

And then there was Queen Latifah, who delivered an electrifying performance of ‘Ease on Down the Road’ in tribute to the late Quincy Jones. The energy, the presence—it was a moment fit for a legend like Quincy.

Oh, and Whoopi Goldberg? A vision in her custom Siriano liquid-water dress. That look is already top on our best dressed list for the night.

From groundbreaking wins to unforgettable musical performances, the 97th Academy Awards Oscars defied gravity—literally and figuratively.

Watch the highlights below