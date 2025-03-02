See How Your Fave African Stars Showed Up and Out at the Brit Awards 2025

The 2025 Brit Awards had everything—big wins, bold fashion, and a heavy dose of star power. Held at London’s O2 Arena, the 45th edition of the show celebrated the best in British and international music, with Jack Whitehall returning as host for the fifth time.

But let’s talk about the moment: this year’s trophy, designed by British-Nigerian multidisciplinary artist Gabriel Moses. Inspired by his Nigerian heritage and South London upbringing, the sculptural award was a stunning tribute to culture and memory. “It all stems from my upbringing, my Nigerian heritage, sculptural works my mum would showcase around our house…that’s all I’ve ever tried to do with my work – just bring my memories and my culture into everything, whether that be South London or Nigerian heritage,” Moses shared.

Music had its wins too. British jazz collective Ezra Collective took home Group of the Year, using their speech to shout out the youth clubs, schools, and teachers shaping the next generation of artists.

The fashion was unapologetically and expectedly bold. Our African stars turned up in flowing gowns, sharp tailoring, and statement looks.

See all the looks that made the night unforgettable

Nella Rose

Stormzy

Whitney Adebayo

Jordan Adetunji

Ezra Collective

Gabriel Moses

(Ghetts) Justin Jude Clarke–Samuel

Rachel Chinouriri

(KSI) Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji