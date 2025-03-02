Sophie Alakija’s Gele Deserves Its Own Standing Ovation

Connect with us

Sophie Alakija just made a strong case for head-to-toe pink, pairing a sculptural gele with a dazzling lace dress.
Is there anyone who doesn’t like pink? Didn’t think so. But if you do, Sophie Alakija’s latest look might just change your mind. Dressed in a head-to-toe pink ensemble, she made a statement that was impossible to ignore.

Her gele was the showstopper—bold, sculptural, and masterfully tied, framing her face like a true queen. The craftsmanship alone was enough to turn heads, adding that regal touch that made the entire look unforgettable.

Then came the dress, an elegant, form-fitting lace number that hugged her silhouette before cascading into a voluminous skirt. The lower half shimmered with sequins and stones, catching the light with every move, adding an ethereal glow to her already radiant presence.

She completed the look with sparkling silver jewellery and a smile that made the entire outfit shine even brighter.

