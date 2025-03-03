No Diamonds, No Drama—Kim Kardashian Kept It Simple at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Connect with us

At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Kim Kardashian opted for simplicity in a custom Balenciaga gown—strapless, sculptural, and entirely free of jewellery.
Avatar photo

Published

29 mins ago

 on

Photo Credit: Access Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party look was a plot twist no one saw coming. Known for her bold, statement-making style, she switched things up with an unexpectedly simple yet stunning gown.

Ditching the usual high-octane glamour, the Skims mogul arrived in a custom Balenciaga Haute Couture white strapless ballgown. From the front, it was pure old-Hollywood elegance; from the back, a curve-hugging silhouette that gave the look a striking contrast.

The most noteworthy about the outfit is the absence of any jewellery and over-the-top embellishments—just Kim, the dress, and her confidence.

Was it bridal? A nod to classic couture? Maybe both. But one thing’s for sure: this was a masterclass in the kind of quiet luxury Kim can pull off.

See her look below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

