Get ready for a New Era of Gin Sophistication in Nigeria with Inverroche!

On the 20th February 2025, a small group of Lagos’ most sophisticated tastemakers, creatives, and spirits enthusiasts received an immersive introduction to Inverroche, the super-premium gin that aims to redefine modern luxury.

Anchored by Jess Haines, Inverroche’s Brand Ambassador in Nigeria, the evening was a celebration of craftsmanship, legacy, and innovation.

Guests went on a sensory journey to discover the delicate balance of South Africa’s famed Fynbos botanicals, which are the essence of Inverroche’s hallmark expressions: Classic, Verdant and Amber.

The carefully curated experience included a three-course pairing dinner, with each dish expertly paired by an Inverroche gin cocktail that demonstrated the spirit’s variety and depth.

As guests conversed over drinks, they learnt how Inverroche integrates luxury, family run- business with contemporary refinement and sustainability, giving it a unique addition to Nigeria’s burgeoning cocktail scene.

“This evening wasn’t just about gin—it was about storytelling through flavour,” stated Jess Haines. “Inverroche embodies a philosophy of conscious luxury, celebrating both nature and artistry in a really unique way. It’s a gin that encourages exploration, and tonight was only the beginning of that adventure in Nigeria.”

Ikechukwu Agu, Commercial Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria, added,

“The demand for super-premium spirits in Nigeria is growing rapidly, and Inverroche is poised to set new standards in the gin category. With its rich botanical heritage and distinct character, we believe it will resonate deeply with discerning consumers seeking elevated drinking experiences.”

With a focus on sustainability, and an elevated drinking experience, Inverroche is poised to become a dominant force in Nigeria’s premium spirits market.

The night ended with a toast to new discoveries, leaving attendees fascinated and eager to learn more about a gin that is both deep and distinct. For those wishing to discover Inverroche’s unique world of botanicals and nuanced flavor, the voyage is just beginning.

