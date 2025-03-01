Mark Zuckerberg Goes Full Pop Star in Viral Birthday Surprise for His Wife Priscilla Chan

Mark Zuckerberg has officially entered his showman era. In a now-viral video, the Meta CEO is seen on stage, microphone in hand, bouncing with enthusiasm in a shimmering blue jumpsuit. Yes, that Benson Boone popular Grammys jumpsuit.

The occasion is his wife, Priscilla Chan‘s birthday. She just turned 40, and Zuckerberg, ever the tech-world romantic, decided to mark the milestone with a performance that no one (least of all Priscilla) saw coming. “Your wife only turns 40 once!” he declared. In a playful nod to Boone’s award-show moment, he pulled off a dramatic outfit reveal and took the stage with full energy.

The highlight was Chan’s reaction, equal parts surprise and delight, as she watched her husband live out his pop-star fantasy on stage.

Watch the performance and see all the birthday moments below.

