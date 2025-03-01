Connect with us

Mark Zuckerberg Goes Full Pop Star in Viral Birthday Surprise for His Wife Priscilla Chan

Norbert & Gloria Young Have Been Married for 23 Years—And They Still Have That Spark!

See How Stars Channelled Their Alter Ego at the Kiekie Unscripted Experience Premiere

Funke Akindele’s Pinstripe Suit Said “I Run Things” and We Love It

“I Love to Bridge Both Worlds”—Uzee Usman on Navigating Kannywood & Nollywood | #BNMeetTheStar

"This Is the Right Thing For Me": Lewis Hamilton on His Ferrari Move & What Comes Next

Newlyweds Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux Make a Stylish Statement at the 2025 Trace Awards

Goody Goody, Gala & Capri Sun: These Nigerian Snacks Were the Real MVPs of Our Childhood

No Crust, No Fuss—Just Pure Bliss with This Basque Cheesecake Recipe by Spice Bangla

Oscars 2025: Here’s What to Expect & When to Tune In from Nigeria

Mark Zuckerberg pulled off an unforgettable birthday surprise for his wife, Priscilla Chan, by hitting the stage in a sequined jumpsuit, recreating Benson Boone’s viral Grammys moment.

Mark Zuckerberg has officially entered his showman era. In a now-viral video, the Meta CEO is seen on stage, microphone in hand, bouncing with enthusiasm in a shimmering blue jumpsuit. Yes, that Benson Boone popular Grammys jumpsuit.

The occasion is his wife, Priscilla Chan‘s birthday. She just turned 40, and Zuckerberg, ever the tech-world romantic, decided to mark the milestone with a performance that no one (least of all Priscilla) saw coming. “Your wife only turns 40 once!” he declared. In a playful nod to Boone’s award-show moment, he pulled off a dramatic outfit reveal and took the stage with full energy.

The highlight was Chan’s reaction, equal parts surprise and delight, as she watched her husband live out his pop-star fantasy on stage.

Watch the performance and see all the birthday moments below.

 

