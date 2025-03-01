Scoop
Mark Zuckerberg Goes Full Pop Star in Viral Birthday Surprise for His Wife Priscilla Chan
Mark Zuckerberg pulled off an unforgettable birthday surprise for his wife, Priscilla Chan, by hitting the stage in a sequined jumpsuit, recreating Benson Boone’s viral Grammys moment.
Mark Zuckerberg has officially entered his showman era. In a now-viral video, the Meta CEO is seen on stage, microphone in hand, bouncing with enthusiasm in a shimmering blue jumpsuit. Yes, that Benson Boone popular Grammys jumpsuit.
The occasion is his wife, Priscilla Chan‘s birthday. She just turned 40, and Zuckerberg, ever the tech-world romantic, decided to mark the milestone with a performance that no one (least of all Priscilla) saw coming. “Your wife only turns 40 once!” he declared. In a playful nod to Boone’s award-show moment, he pulled off a dramatic outfit reveal and took the stage with full energy.
The highlight was Chan’s reaction, equal parts surprise and delight, as she watched her husband live out his pop-star fantasy on stage.
Watch the performance and see all the birthday moments below.
