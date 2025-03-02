It was all Butterflies After the First Kiss – Enjoy Naomi & Chiby’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Naomi and Chiby were simply “old schoolmates and online buddies” until a defining kiss changed everything.

The lovebirds are now set to spend the rest of their lives together, and we couldn’t be more stoked for them! Naomi and Chiby’s chemistry is undeniable. Their pre-wedding photos exude a warmth that invites you in, making you feel like you’re witnessing an intimate moment between two souls who are completely at ease with each other. The earthy tones of the backdrop add an extra layer of coziness, complementing their palpable joy. They look

Check out the beautiful photos and love storybelow:

How we met

By the bride, Naomi:

Chiby and I attended the same secondary school. He joined the school in SS3 and I was in SS1. We used to say hi to each other but never really had any serious conversations until one day after school, he came to talk to me. Fast forward to 2019, we were following each other on social media, and he’d thirst after me in the DM’s when I posted photos on my Instagram stories, but I didn’t think much about it or entertain him. Although when he would tease me openly on Twitter over how short I was, I lowkey loved the attention and was always looking forward to him entering my mentions for bants. We had a mutual friend who had an accident and died after surgery. I got Chiby’s number to let him know our mutual friend had died and I remember him trying not to cry on the phone and so he ended the call. After that day, I randomly started hitting him up to check up on him. He told me about some party happening at Sabor in January 2019.

I was meant to go on a date with some guy I was talking to on the day of the party… So, I told the guy that we should move the date to Sabor instead of our original plan. I ended up spending the whole night there with my date glancing at Chiby and I’ll catch Chiby scanning the room to find me too. Even my date got uncomfortable, but I just couldn’t help myself. So apparently, I had a crush on Chiby but at this time I didn’t know it was a crush. I thought I just liked him as a friend. The following month, he invited me to a party at South Socials by the same organizer. We sat outside on the swing, and this was the first time Chiby and I were able to talk comfortably in person. Then, in May 2019, Chiby hit me up with an invitation to his party at South Socials. I got there early and waited for him by the bar because he was running late. After a couple of drinks and some deep conversations, he told me he liked me. I told him I liked him too, but I wasn’t sure if I liked him as a friend or romantically.

Later that night, we danced. He is a good dancer so dancing with him was fun. By the end of the night, we were cozied up in a corner and he kissed me. It was at this point that I knew I liked him romantically because I kissed him back and didn’t want to stop. We ended up spending the rest of the night making out at his party for about an hour. He was such a good kisser. The whole night felt so magical. We started talking a lot more after his party and then a week later, he asked me out on a date. It was a picnic date which I had always wanted to have but never had one. I was so excited and nervous. It felt like the universe was bringing us closer because how did this guy know I wanted to have a picnic date? He told me to pick a spot for the picnic and he’ll bring every other thing.

On the 1st of June 2019, we had our first date. He brought me flowers, two bottles of red wine, snacks and food he had specially made for me. I was so excited; I couldn’t even eat anything he made for me (hot dogs and hamburgers). We both made playlists for the date and had similar songs on our playlists. It was the best date I ever had. The next day, we hung out at his. I was finally able to eat even though I was still so excited. I felt comfortable in his presence which was quite strange because it usually takes a while before I get comfortable with anyone. We spent the afternoon playing FIFA and he kept playing badly so I would win each game. It was a really nice day. Two weeks later (15th of June 2019), he invited me to a beach house where I met his friends. We had the best time on the beach and at the end of the night (around 6pm), he asked me to be his girlfriend. This was the fastest talking stage I ever had. A guy asking me to be his girlfriend 2 weeks after we had just started getting to know each other? I said yes without thinking too much about it and he was so excited he ran to tell his cousin I was his girlfriend. He jumped around the beach house shouting “She said yes. I have a girlfriend!” I was watching him and blushing. It was such a beautiful and romantic day for us.

This day is also the day he stopped smoking cigarettes. It was a rainy day, so his friends were smoking cigs to stay warm while we were on the boat. He pulled out a cig to join the smoke session and I stopped him immediately. Since then, he hasn’t smoked cigs. Our relationship has been beautiful since then. He is my best friend and the love of my life. We are still learning how to love each other better every day. There’s never a dull moment with Chiby. We have the best time doing literally anything together even if it is cleaning or running errands, we make the most of it. He asked me to marry him on the 27th of December 2023, at Breeze Beach club and it was the most beautiful thing ever surrounded by a few friends and family. On the 1st of June 2024, we had our Introduction because we wanted our families to meet on the same day we had our first date in 2019. We are also having our civil wedding on the 15th of June 2024, which is the day he asked me to be his girlfriend in 2019. We want these days to remain special to us forever. Our wedding will be in the month of love, February 2025, by God’s grace.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @moreofnaomi

Groom-to-be: @jesuischiby

Photography: @bedgepictures

Makeup: @glambyadu