A Year of #ForeverBliss: Moses & Marie Bliss Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary

Moses and Marie Bliss are celebrating one year of love, God’s faithfulness, and their beautiful journey together. It’s been a year since they exchanged vows with the memorable hashtag #ForeverBliss and, today, they’re taking a moment to look back on their journey so far.

To celebrate their first wedding anniversary, the couple shared a collection of memories from their white wedding, along with a message of gratitude.

“Happy one year anniversary to us. Lord, we are grateful for being with us every step of the way. Thank you, Lord, for your faithfulness. THIS LOVING IS FOR LIFE,” they wrote.

This anniversary is even more special as they welcomed their baby boy two months ago.

