Nancy Isime Channels Her Inner Princess Imani & Absolutely Nails It

We’re still not over the incredible looks from The Kiekie Unscripted Experience premiere, where guests brought their alter egos to life in style.

Nancy Isime, who hosted the event, stepped out in a striking two-piece ensemble. The sleeveless, form-fitting top featured a high neckline and intricate patterns with shimmering embellishments. She paired it with a matching black skirt, and the entire look was sleek, structured, and undeniably regal.

If you haven’t figured out her alter ego yet, her hairstyle might be the giveaway. She wore a sleek, high ponytail gathered at the crown of her head, wrapped in gold embellishments, a clear nod to a cinematic classic.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, she asked her followers to guess who she was dressed as. One person nailed it, commenting, “You dressed like that Coming to America woman that was barking woo!! Wooo! Wooo!”

That’s so hilarious, but hey, the mystery was solved—Nancy’s alter ego was Princess Imani from the classic film ‘Coming to America.’

See more of her look below.

