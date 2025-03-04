After 3 Long Months of Waiting, Victor Reconnected With Wunmi and It Was Love all The Way!

Wunmi and Victor met in church, but their first meeting was nothing more than a passing moment—until fate decided to step in a few months later. This time, they talked, and the chemistry was undeniable.

Wunmi promised to see him the following week, but “next week” turned into three long months of waiting and wondering. Just as Victor thought she had vanished for good, she reappeared—signature smile in place—only to confidently get his name wrong! But at that moment, he was completely smitten, and suddenly, the name mix-up didn’t matter at all. Now, as they step into forever, their pre-wedding shoot beautifully captures the serendipity, laughter, and deep love that define their journey.

How we met

By the groom, Victor:

Omowunmi and I first crossed paths at church, where she said almost nothing but chose to communicate with long, silent stares. I was intrigued, but nothing much happened that day. A few months later, fate played matchmaker again. Omowunmi spotted me, and this time, we actually talked. And oh, when I say we vibed, I mean the vibes were vibing, the chemistry was chemisting, and the stars? They were practically throwing a party in the sky.

Just before she left, she said, “I’ll see you next week.” I was so excited! That next Sunday, I pulled out my finest outfit—ironed it so well you could see your reflection—and rehearsed my lines like I was prepping for a Hollywood debut. I got to church early, eagerly scanning the crowd… but Omowunmi was nowhere to be found. “Next week” turned into three long months of wondering where she disappeared to. Lesson learned: never leave without getting the number!

Fast forward three months—yes, three—there she was again, grinning like nothing happened. “Victory, right?” she said, confidently but oh-so-wrongly. (For the record, my name is Victor.) I wanted to be upset, really, but how could I? That smile disarmed me completely. And now? Now I’m overjoyed to be marrying my best friend, who kept me waiting, called me the wrong name, and still managed to steal my heart effortlessly.

