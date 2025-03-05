One Instagram Photo of Amaka Was All Boye Needed to Be Lovestruck!

It’s no news that social media is a top spot for finding your partner. In today’s love story, an Instagram photo changed everything. For Boye, seeing Amaka in her stunning asoebi during Detty December 2022 was all it took to know he had to meet her.

With a little help from a mutual friend, Fatima, Boye patiently waited until Amaka returned to Canada—and when they finally connected, the sparks were undeniable. From hours-long phone conversations to brunch dates (one of which was almost cancelled!), Boye’s determination and Amaka’s growing curiosity turned into a love story they couldn’t ignore.

Amaka and Boye’s connection grew stronger with every moment, from thoughtful morning texts to a dreamy birthday getaway in Mexico. Eight months after becoming official, Boye popped the question, and Amaka said yes to a lifetime of love.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the couple, Amaka and Boye:

It was December 2022, and Amaka was living her best life in Nigeria, enjoying the full swing of Detty December with her girls. The music, the laughter, the vibrant energy—it was everything she needed after a long year. Meanwhile, Boye, who had recently moved from Lagos to Canada, was scrolling through Instagram one evening when he came across a picture of Amaka dressed in her gorgeous asoebi at a friend’s wedding. There was something about the way she looked—so effortlessly radiant—that caught his eye. He couldn’t get her out of his mind. So, naturally, Boye started to dig a little deeper. A few taps on Instagram and a bit of research revealed they had a mutual friend—Fatima. Eager to get to know more, Boye reached out to Fatima, hoping she might facilitate an introduction. But Fatima, being the wise friend that she is, had her own plan. “Don’t even think about sliding into her DMs,” Fatima warned. “Amaka’s not the type to respond to random messages. I’ll help, but you’ll have to wait until she’s back in Canada.” Boye was hesitant. He wondered, What if someone else catches her eye while she’s still in Nigeria? Lagos men can be so relentless… He spent the rest of the holiday season watching Amaka’s Instagram stories, seeing her living her best life with friends, dancing, and having fun. Despite his worries, he decided to follow Fatima’s advice and waited patiently for Amaka to return to Canada. Once January arrived, Amaka was back in Canada. It wasn’t long before she got a call from Fatima. “Amaka,” Fatima asked casually, “Are you single?” Amaka raised an eyebrow. Why does Fatima ask? she thought. Fatima then proceeded to tell her about Boye, a recent Nigerian arrival to Canada, singing his praises and encouraging her to talk to him. Amaka, skeptical but amused, thought to herself, Lagos ke? This one’s probably not looking for anything serious. But she trusted Fatima and agreed, “Alright, I’ll talk to him. But only because of you, Fatima. Let’s see where it goes.”

That same evening, Boye called, and from the very first conversation, there was an undeniable spark. They spoke for hours, sharing stories and laughter. Amaka felt butterflies in her stomach, but she wasn’t about to get carried away. I’m not about to fall for someone who might not be serious, she thought. However, Boye wasn’t backing down. On their second call, he surprised her with something unexpected. “Amaka,” he said with confidence, “You’re going to be my wife. I’m the one who’s going to marry you.” Amaka smiled at his boldness but was still unsure. *Was he serious, or just saying things?* They planned their first date—a brunch—but on the day of, Amaka canceled. She wasn’t ready to fully open up yet. Boye, though disappointed, insisted they reschedule. The second date was a success, and from there, their connection only deepened. For a while, Amaka struggled with the intensity of Boye’s affection. She had never experienced a man who expressed his love so consistently—through sweet texts every morning, thoughtful gifts, and acts of service that made her feel cherished. Is this for real? she wondered. Despite her hesitations, Boye wasn’t letting up. His love and care never wavered, and it was impossible not to fall for him. By February, just a month after their first call, they were officially a couple. Their love story was moving quickly, but it felt right. For Amaka’s birthday, Boye took her to Mexico to celebrate—a beautiful getaway that sealed their bond even further. The two of them were inseparable, enjoying every moment together, their connection growing deeper with each passing day.

Eight months later, Boye proposed, and Amaka said yes without a second thought. In less than a year, their whirlwind romance had turned into something truly extraordinary. Their love story is proof that sometimes, waiting for the right moment is all you need. From an Instagram picture to spontaneous brunch dates and a trip to Mexico, Amaka and Boye had found their forever. And their journey together was just beginning.

Credits

Bride: @amakaemilii

Groom: @donboye

Planner: @mimiluxe_events

Photography: @shutterwavephotography

Videography: @ladimilan

Groom’s Asooke: @belucci_lbf

Bride’s Asooke: @lara.evelyn.designs

Makeup: @slayedfaces_

Gele: @dbellezza_gele