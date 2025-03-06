A Fun Game Night 7 Years Ago Led to the Perfect Proposal for Chizo & Tobzz

For Chizo and Tobzz, their first encounter during a fun game night 7 years ago turned into something much more. Through effortless conversations and a love that felt like home, they discovered something even more special—their love story had been written long before they ever met.

They were from the same village, and their families had been connected for years, as if fate had been aligning their paths all along. Then came the moment that changed everything—Tobzz planned a magical rooftop proposal, got down on one knee, and asked Chizo to marry him. The perfect ambiance and the overwhelming love in the air made it magical. And of course, she said yes! We are so excited for these two as they journey into foreverland.

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Chizo:

October 11, 2018. A regular night for most, but for me, it was the night my life changed forever. It was just a simple games night, arranged by mutual friends. I wasn’t expecting much, just a fun evening. But then I saw him. Tobey. He was proud, and confident, carrying himself like he knew exactly who he was. But I knew something too—he would like me. And I was right. From the way he looked at me, I could tell. There was an instant attraction, a pull I couldn’t ignore. He was really cute, and when I found out he was Igbo like me, it only made sense that I liked him almost instantly.

We started talking seriously in January 2019, and it was effortless. Conversations flowed, laughter came easily, and before I knew it, we were spending more and more time together. Then it became every day—without fail. It wasn’t intentional; we just never wanted to be apart. It was crazy for both of us because neither of us had ever experienced that kind of connection before.

Tobey quickly became my best friend. He was loud, outgoing, and full of energy, the complete opposite of my quiet and reserved nature. But that was exactly why I felt so safe with him, he made me feel protected in a way no one else ever had. Then came the moment that made it all feel like fate. We found out we were from the same village in Anambra. And even more unbelievable—our families already knew each other. It was like the universe had been aligning our paths long before we ever crossed them.

There wasn’t a single moment when I realized he was my soulmate, I just knew. From the very beginning, it was him. It had always been him. Now, years later, we still talk about that night in October—the night everything changed. We were just kids then, but looking at us now, preparing to get married and start our own family, I know one thing for sure: some love stories aren’t just written by chance. Some are meant to be.

Being with Tobey is such a blessing. He loves me exactly how I need to be loved, and every day, he truly tries to make me happy in every way he can. The way he cares for me, supports me, and lifts me up is beyond anything I could have ever hoped for. I feel so incredibly lucky to have him by my side.

Credits

Planner: @cupidproposals

Photography: @kimilokan