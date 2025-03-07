Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Chika Ike Welcomes Her Baby & The Photos Are Too Cute

Sweet Spot Weddings

A Fun Game Night 7 Years Ago Led to the Perfect Proposal for Chizo & Tobzz

Scoop Sweet Spot

Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre’s Oscars Night Photos Have Fans Asking “Soft Launch or Hard Launch?”

Sweet Spot Weddings

After 3 Long Months of Waiting, Victor Reconnected With Wunmi and It Was Love all The Way!

Sweet Spot

Nancy Isime Channels Her Inner Princess Imani & Absolutely Nails It

Sweet Spot

A Year of #ForeverBliss: Moses & Marie Bliss Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary

Sweet Spot Weddings

It was all Butterflies After the First Kiss - Enjoy Naomi & Chiby's Pre-wedding Shoot

Scoop Sweet Spot

Mark Zuckerberg Goes Full Pop Star in Viral Birthday Surprise for His Wife Priscilla Chan

Sweet Spot Weddings

This Is What Love Looks Like! See Enado Odigie & Tola Odunsi’s Civil Wedding Photos

Sweet Spot Weddings

It’s Official! Enado Odigie & Tola Odunsi Are Now Mr & Mrs

Sweet Spot

Chika Ike Welcomes Her Baby & The Photos Are Too Cute

Nollywood star Chika Ike has welcomed her baby!
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

A little heart has just joined the world, and it couldn’t be more beautiful. Just weeks after sharing the exciting news of her pregnancy, Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Chika Ike has welcomed her baby, just weeks after announcing her pregnancy.

Sharing the joyful news on Instagram, she wrote, “My Baby is here 🥳🎉….. Welcome to the world my sunshine .”

In the first photos from the hospital, Chika radiates pure joy, dressed in a matching black-and-white heart-print robe with her newborn. Surrounded by flowers, balloons, and love, it’s a moment of celebration

Swipe to see the adorable photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chika Ike (@chikaike)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php