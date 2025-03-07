Chika Ike Welcomes Her Baby & The Photos Are Too Cute

A little heart has just joined the world, and it couldn’t be more beautiful. Just weeks after sharing the exciting news of her pregnancy, Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Chika Ike has welcomed her baby, just weeks after announcing her pregnancy.

Sharing the joyful news on Instagram, she wrote, “My Baby is here 🥳🎉….. Welcome to the world my sunshine .”

In the first photos from the hospital, Chika radiates pure joy, dressed in a matching black-and-white heart-print robe with her newborn. Surrounded by flowers, balloons, and love, it’s a moment of celebration

Swipe to see the adorable photos below.