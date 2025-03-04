Tomike Adeoye Appointed Managing Director and CEO of LightHill Studio

Tomike Adeoye has built a career at the intersection of media, entertainment, and brand storytelling. From her early days as an actress on Jenifa’s Diary and presenter on Ebonylife productions to a brand influencer working with global brands like Google, Meta, and

Maltina, she has carved out a reputation as a beloved personality in Nigeria’s entertainment space.

Now, she’s stepping into a new leadership role as the Managing Director and CEO of LightHill Studio.

LightHill Studio, a hub for creativity and storytelling in Lagos, has long been a space where filmmakers, musicians, content creators, photographers and businesses bring their visions to life. Equipped with high-quality audio and visual facilities, the studio offers an infrastructure designed to support a wide range of productions.

With Tomike Adeoye at the helm, the company is entering an exciting new chapter. Her appointment signals a bold move toward innovation and expansion, drawing from her deep understanding of media, audience engagement, and digital storytelling.

For Tomike, this isn’t just another role, it’s a natural progression of her journey in the entertainment industry.

“I’ve always been passionate about telling stories that resonate with people, and LightHill Studio is the perfect space to bring those narratives to life. This is an opportunity to not just create but to shape the future of media in Africa,” she says

The team is confident of Tomike’s leadership.

“She embodies everything we stand for: passion, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Her journey in media and entertainment speaks for itself, and we trust her vision to take LightHill Studio even further.”

From influencing trends to co-founding Mallia, a luxury hair business, and now stepping into a leadership role at LightHill Studio, Tomike Adeoye’s career continues to evolve across media and business.

