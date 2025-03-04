Eric Chelle Releases Provisional Squad List for Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has released his first provisional squad list as he begins preparations for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this month.

The Super Eagles are currently fifth in Group C, sitting behind Rwanda, South Africa, Benin Republic, and Lesotho. Nigeria will face Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, March 21, before returning home to take on Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on March 25.

Appointed in January 2024, Eric Chelle became the first non-Nigerian African to coach the Super Eagles. For his first squad, he has largely stuck with the players who helped Nigeria finish second at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

A total of 39 players have been called up, including five goalkeepers, ten defenders, ten midfielders, and 14 attackers. The list features a mix of experienced names and fresh faces. Among those selected are Ahmed Musa, Stanley Nwabali, Adeleye Adebayo, William Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, and Moses Simon.

Below is the full squad list:

Goalkeepers

Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa),

Maduka Okoye (Udinese, Italy),

Amas Obasogie (Singida Black Stars, Tanzania),

Adeleye Adebayo (Enosis Neon Paralimni, Cyprus),

Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars, Nigeria)

Defenders

William Ekong (Al Khalood, Saudi Arabia),

Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce, Turkey),

Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos, Greece),

Gabriel Osho (AJ Auxerre, France),

Calvin Bassey (Fulham, England),

Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest, England),

Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal),

Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic),

Jordan Torunarigha (Gent, Belgium),

Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Enugu Rangers, Nigeria)

Midfielders

Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes, Nigeria),

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England),

Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium),

Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England, USA),

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy),

Frank Onyeka (Augsburg, Germany),

Alex Iwobi (Fulham, England), Joseph

Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton, England),

Anthony Dennis (Goztepe, Turkey),

Christantus Uche (Getafe, Spain)

Forwards