Meet Sly Megida – Exploring Identity, Social Justice, and African Storytelling Through Art



The Nigerian art scene is on the cusp of a rebirth, with a new generation of visual artists pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation.

It is no-brainer that the world has become increasingly globalised, and Nigerian artists are harnessing their unique perspectives and experiences to create works that are both deeply personal and universally relatable. The future of African art has never looked brighter like this.

At the forefront of this Nigerian art renaissance is Sly Megida, a name synonymous with innovation and creativity in the Nigerian art scene. Megida is the founder of Coke Spice Art and amongst the key figures in the Afropop art movement. He has been instrumental in redefining Nigeria’s art scene with his ingenious blend of traditional African narratives and modern techniques.

Growing up in the tough neighbourhood of Ojo, Lagos, Megida found solace in drawing. This passion eventually led him to pursue a career in visual arts, and he has a degree from Wisconsin International University in Ghana.

His visions and expressions as an artist are inspired by the works of legendary artists such as Andy Warhol, Basquiat, Ben Enwonwu, Bruce Onobrakpeya, Njideka Akunyili Crosby, whose innovative styles and techniques have paved the way for a new generation of African artists.

Megida’s art style is characterised by a fusion of hyperrealism, abstract forms and bold storytelling. His work explores themes of identity, social justice and the African experience in a globalised world. By incorporating vibrant colours and dream-like qualities, Megida creates pieces that spark thought and conversation.

The Afropop art movement, which Megida founded, is committed to telling authentic African stories that inspire and empower others.

“I want people to see hope, resilience and identity in my work—to feel inspired by Africa’s story whilst reflecting on their journey,” Megida explains. “Through my art, I hope people see the complexity and beauty of African experiences and are inspired to think critically about our shared future.”

The futuristic elements in his work often involve digital techniques, augmented reality and themes that explore Africa’s role in shaping the future. Technology has been revolutionary for his work, allowing him to push boundaries and connect with audiences worldwide. He incorporates digital elements, creating immersive experiences that redefine how people interact with art.

Currently, Megida is working on an exciting project called “Black Magic,” which explores themes of identity and empowerment through bold visuals.

He’s also planning an exclusive exhibition and auction to showcase this new body of work. His dream collaboration is with brands like Coca-Cola, Nike, Dior or Johnnie Walker on projects that merge art with lifestyle products, making creativity accessible in everyday life while amplifying African narratives globally.

Despite facing numerous challenges in his career path, Megida has used these obstacles to fuel his determination to create opportunities for others. The Orange Series, an initiative founded by Megida, provides a platform for young artists to showcase their work and gain exposure.

The future holds much promise for Megida, who envisions a decade of innovation and growth. He plans to blend technology with traditional techniques to create immersive experiences that redefine how people interact with art. Global collaborations and exhibitions are also on the horizon for this talented artist.

Ultimately, Megida hopes to leave a lasting legacy.

“I want to be remembered as an artist who used art not just as a medium but as a movement—to inspire change, empower others and redefine how African stories are told globally,” he says.

Sly Megida is indeed redefining the future of art, and his contributions to the Nigerian art scene are undeniable.

Sponsored Content