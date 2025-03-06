From Concert to Cash Out: Flavour Blesses a Fan with ₦1 Million at the Life Beer Concert | Get the Scoop

Connect with us

Events

By Life Beer
1 hour ago

One moment, he was just a fan, vibing to Flavour’s electrifying performance at the Life Beer Best of Both Worlds Concert in Spar Mall, Enugu and the next minute, he was ₦1 million richer!

In a truly Obiagu-worthy moment, Flavour paused mid-performance, pointed to a fan deep in the groove, brought him up on stage, and gifted him a whopping ₦1 million on the spot! The crowd erupted, and the lucky fan who couldn’t believe it kept dancing, waving his phone in the air, and showing everyone his account balance in pure excitement.


The Best of Both Worlds Concert marked the grand introduction of the new Life Beer identity to consumers. From the bold new packaging featuring the rising sun, Niger Bridge, and Isiagu, to the unveiling of its triple-filtered, 3X smoother taste, the event was a full-circle moment that showcased Life Beer’s evolution while staying true to its cultural roots.

At the core of this relaunch is the “Obiagu – Our Spirit of Progress” campaign, a movement that celebrates resilience, ambition, and the unstoppable drive of the Igbo people.

The campaign is all about celebrating those who push forward despite challenges, and this moment embodied that spirit. Just like Life Beer, Flavour recognized and rewarded the energy, passion, and resilience of those who showed up, stood tall, and kept moving forward.

Beyond this unforgettable surprise, the night was a grand celebration of music, culture, and heritage, with epic performances from Jeriq, Ugocee, and Ezeyork.


With its bold new look and triple-filtered, 3X smoother taste, Life Beer has once again proven that it is one of the beers for those who never stop pushing forward. Raise a glass, embrace the Obiagu spirit, and keep moving forward with Life Beer!

Sponsored Content

