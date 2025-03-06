Get Ready for the EcoAction Summit and Empowerment Fair brought to you by AWP Network

The African Women Power (AWP) Network led by Mary Olushoga, newly launched the EcoAction Summit and Empowerment Fair for the purpose of empowering the informal sector through business training and support.

The eventful two-day program will provide capacity building and technical support services to women and youth entrepreneurs in Nigeria for the purpose of taking deliberate action towards reducing poverty. The goal of this program is to empower women and youths economically while contributing to environmental sustainability. The event is scheduled to take place in these select regions:

Ekiti State: In collaboration with the Ekiti State Government and the Ekiti State Bureau of Public Procurement.

Dates: Wednesday, March 19 and Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Delta State: In collaboration with the Delta State Government, the Delta State Office on Trade and Export, and the Office of the Special Advisor to the Governor.

Dates: Tuesday, March 25 and Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Mary Olushoga, Founder of the AWP Network states;

Women entrepreneurs in Nigeria’s informal sector are the unsung backbone of our nation’s economy. March is women’s history month, and we are glad to celebrate and provide capacity building support to Nigerian women entrepreneurs, particularly those living in the rural areas. Prosperity is more than economic growth. Prosperity embodies a society where every individual can thrive, where innovation drives processes, and enables us to break the chains of poverty. We are excited to launch this initiative with our government and private sector partners.

Partners include Global Plastic Action Partnership, Risevest, The Nest Innovation Park, and leading banks.

#EcoAction25

