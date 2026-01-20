Connect with us

Mary Olushoga Set to Anchor the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria Event

Events

The upcoming Chartered Institute of Directors (CIOD) Nigeria Event titled, “Balancing the Energy Mix: Governance, Financing, and Sustainability in Nigeria’s Power Sector,” is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 11AM (West African Time).

Mary Olushoga, Founder of the AWP Network, who will anchor and moderate the event states,

“I am proud to serve as the lead anchor and moderator for this event. I am also glad to be a member of the Chartered Institute of Directors. What a great way to start year 2026.”

The webinar event keynote speaker is Professor Emeritus of Petroleum Economics, Wumi Iledare (Ph.D). Other panelists include: Dr. Felix Amieyeofori, M.CIoD, Dr. Nechi Ezeako F.CIoD, Ms. Loretta Mabinton M.CIoD, Dr. George Oluwande M.CIoD, and Dr. Segun Adaju M.CIoD.

This webinar event is designed to bring together directors, regulators, policymakers, energy executives, investors, and governance professionals to examine governance-driven and financing solutions for a resilient and sustainable power sector in Nigeria.

To be a part of the event, register here.

