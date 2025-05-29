Donald Trump Moves to Restrict Harvard’s International Enrolment | What This Means for Foreign Applicants

The Donald Trump administration has directed US embassies around the world to stop scheduling new visa interviews for international students and exchange visitors. The surprise move, revealed in an internal memo, signals a shift in how the United States vets foreign students, with plans to expand social media screening.

In a cable signed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Department of State said it is reviewing its procedures for processing F, M, and J visa applicants. Until that review is complete, consular sections have been instructed to pause adding new appointment slots for student and exchange visitor visas.

“Effective immediately… consulate sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor visa appointment capacity,” the cable reads.

Multiple US news agencies obtained and verified the memo, which also notes that updated guidance will soon be issued regarding expanded screening for all applicants in these visa categories.

This development is part of a broader political standoff between the Trump administration and Harvard University. Earlier this week, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that the government had revoked Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, accusing the university of violating federal law.

In a message shared on X, Noem warned: “Let this serve as a warning to all universities and academic institutions across the country.”

Harvard, in response, called the move “unlawful” and said it reflects the administration’s ongoing efforts to erode academic freedom and independence.

President Donald Trump also weighed in, accusing Harvard of admitting too many foreign students and calling for a national cap. “Harvard has to show us their lists,” he said during a press briefing. “They have foreign students, almost 31 percent of their students. We want to know where those students come from. Are they troublemakers? What countries do they come from?”

He added that he believes the percentage of international students should be reduced to about 15 percent.

Currently, international students account for around 27 percent of Harvard’s enrolment — a figure in line with other leading US universities. New York University, Northeastern University, and Columbia University each host tens of thousands of international students, with NYU alone enrolling more than 27,000 in the 2023–2024 academic year.

The administration’s actions have also included cancelling federal contracts with Harvard, reportedly worth $100 million. These steps come after the university declined to comply with demands from the Trump administration’s Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism.