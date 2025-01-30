Connect with us

Living News

How Much Will The PEPFAR Freeze Affect People Living with HIV? Nigerians Discuss 

Living Scoop

How to Comfort a Grieving Friend Without Saying the Wrong Things

Inspired Living

Want to Become More Confident? You Should Read This Thread by Tosin Olaseinde of Money Africa

Living TRAVEL

Hol' Up! Is Nancy Isime Setting Vacation Style Goals?

Inspired Living Scoop

A Perfect 5.00 CGPA & Big Goals – See How Samuel Badekele Achieved Academic Excellence

Inspired Living Scoop Sweet Spot

Similoluwa Scott Proves First-Class Degrees Are Possible in a Federal University

Inspired Living Music Scoop

On This Day in 2021, Ayra Starr's Debut EP Made Us All Say "Who's That Girl?

Living Scoop Style

Ini Edo Is Giving Everything on "Young, Famous & African"—Are You Watching?

Events Living Promotions

Discover the Luxe Life: Asherkine and Elite Socialites Dazzle at Suft's Glamorous Lagos Launch

Living

What's the First Thing You'll Do With Your January Salary? BellaNaijarians Respond

Living

How Much Will The PEPFAR Freeze Affect People Living with HIV? Nigerians Discuss 

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The current U.S. government, under the leadership of Donald Trump, has decided to freeze funding for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a program launched in 2003 under former President George W. Bush’s administration that has saved millions of lives worldwide. This decision, announced as part of a broader review of foreign assistance programs, has raised concerns, particularly in African countries where millions rely on PEPFAR for HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention.

The move has triggered mixed reactions among Nigerians. Some argue that this is a wake-up call for African governments to stop relying on foreign aid and start taking responsibility for their own healthcare systems. There’s growing frustration over why essential programs like HIV treatment have depended so much on external funding, especially when political leaders are living lavishly while ordinary citizens suffer.

Others, however, fear the consequences of this funding freeze. Many are worried that without PEPFAR’s support, thousands of Nigerians living with HIV may lose access to life-saving medication, which could lead to increased transmission rates and a potential public health crisis.

See how Nigerians are reacting to the freeze below:

**

Feature Image by august-de-richelieu for Pexels

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php