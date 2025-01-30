How Much Will The PEPFAR Freeze Affect People Living with HIV? Nigerians Discuss 

The current U.S. government, under the leadership of Donald Trump, has decided to freeze funding for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a program launched in 2003 under former President George W. Bush’s administration that has saved millions of lives worldwide. This decision, announced as part of a broader review of foreign assistance programs, has raised concerns, particularly in African countries where millions rely on PEPFAR for HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention.

The move has triggered mixed reactions among Nigerians. Some argue that this is a wake-up call for African governments to stop relying on foreign aid and start taking responsibility for their own healthcare systems. There’s growing frustration over why essential programs like HIV treatment have depended so much on external funding, especially when political leaders are living lavishly while ordinary citizens suffer.

Others, however, fear the consequences of this funding freeze. Many are worried that without PEPFAR’s support, thousands of Nigerians living with HIV may lose access to life-saving medication, which could lead to increased transmission rates and a potential public health crisis.

See how Nigerians are reacting to the freeze below:

Trump cutting funds to PEPFAR, what does it mean? Nigeria has the world’s second highest number of people living with HIV. If you don’t treat HIV, almost everyone affected will develop AIDS. To treat HIV, they need ART drugs and these drugs have become so effective that a HIV… — Dr. Chinonso Egemba (@aproko_doctor) January 28, 2025

Pausing aids like FAFSA is all about keeping minorities from going to school. That’s it. — Buffie (@TheKEDNextDoor) January 28, 2025

The announced pause to US Foreign Assistance will unfortunately impair the ability of many african countries to meet health and other targets and undermine the realization of SDGs. We hope President Trump’s administration will provide new pathways for cushioning most vulnerable… — Korir Sing’Oei (@SingoeiAKorir) January 28, 2025

Trumpo has cut funding to PEPFAR. PEPFAR provides HIV prevention, care and treatment to Nigerians. Pretty sure it’s the largest HIV treatment program Nigeria has (don’t quote me). It would be funny if I thought the Nigerian government would step up to fill the void. — Aunty Teda (@imoteda) January 28, 2025

Just learnt one thing about USA pausing aid.

I bet you knew they have been spending 5+ Billions ugx daily on Uganda for over 50 years When you help someone, they get entitled and think it’s your responsibility.

Now everyone saying Trump is bad. Remember, it’s 50+years of help — Dr. Sserunjogi Emma (@DrSerunjogiEmma) January 28, 2025

Re the aid convo, I fear that the answers to “how much (little?) do our governments in African countries care about their citizens?” And “what would they do if they had to?” Will be very costly to learn. — S. (@saratu) January 28, 2025

For the record, Trump’s decision to halt all foreign aid, no matter how haphazardly enforced, is good for you as an African. The fact that so many African healthcare programs are dependent on USAID funding in the first place, is NOT down to American benevolence. It is in fact, a… — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) January 28, 2025

Do you people not know that the American government is also a big beneficiary of its own aid? Where do you think they buy all these drugs they are distributing in Africa from? There is an entire American value chain system that is affected by this, probably more so. 🤣🤣😅😅 — Elizabeth Gaskell stan account (@Ms_Ojo) January 29, 2025

I think this Donald Trump’s decision to cut funds to support HIV in developing countries is a wake up call for AFRICA Africa is heavily burdened by – HIV

– AIDS

– Malaria

– Tuberculosis

– Sickel cell But check , A lot of African countries have ZERO INNOVATION. What we do is… — The_Bearded_Dr_Sina (@the_beardedsina) January 28, 2025

I think if you want to have a strong opinion on a topic, the least you should do is read up a little on it first, so your opinion is At least informed. PEPFAR was launched in 2003 by President George W. Bush and is the reason HIV and AIDS prevention, education and treatment is… — Her Fokken Majesty 🥰👑 (@cremechic11) January 29, 2025

so after all this time, it’s now you think Nigeria will find solution to its problems at the scale that foreign aid has supported vulnerable people? — period partner – aghogho (@duchesskk) January 28, 2025

Feature Image by august-de-richelieu for Pexels