Donald Trump Sworn in as 47th President of the United States

Donald Trump has been inaugurated today as the 47th President of the United States, making history as the oldest person ever elected to the office. He is only the second president in U.S. history to serve two non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland in the 19th century. His remarkable political comeback was marked by a day of traditional ceremonies at the Capitol.

The swearing-in ceremony, held indoors at the Capitol, was attended by an array of dignitaries. Outgoing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were present, alongside outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton also attended, joined by tech moguls and billionaires such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook, Shou Zi Chew, and Jeff Bezos.

At noon, Trump took the oath of office, proclaiming, “I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and will to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God.”

In his inaugural address, Trump declared, “The golden age of America begins right now.” He assured the nation that under his leadership, the United States would “flourish and be respected” as he pledged to serve as a “peacemaker and a unifier.”

Trump also outlined a bold plan of executive actions that he intends to implement immediately, including: