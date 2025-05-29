Connect with us

See How the Tanzanian Ladies Served Fashion in Gold for Juma Jux & Priscilla Ojo’s Wedding Reception

The final ceremony of Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo’s wedding showcased Tanzania’s flair for fashion and gold-toned elegance.
Published

2 hours ago

 on

The final stop in the multi-ceremony wedding celebrations of singer Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo turned into a gold-filled celebration in Tanzania yesterday.

While green and pink set the tone for earlier ceremonies, the shift to gold signalled a full embrace of drama and celebration. The tagline was clear —“Go gold or go home”— and guests certainly embraced the theme with enthusiasm. Floor-length gowns came stitched with sequins and embroidery, some accented with black for added depth. It wasn’t about subtlety. It was about style, confidence, and celebration.

We all know that Africans bring their A-game when it comes to fashion, but yesterday, Tanzanians truly stole the show. The women arrived in beautifully sequinned and richly embroidered gowns, each one unique in style.

It was the kind of wedding that reminded everyone just how seriously East Africa takes fashion.

Take a look at some of the beautiful styles below.

Joan Gray

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joan Gray (@jojogray__)

Getrude Mwita

Lavish home of Styles

Zeynath

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FOREVER FAVOURED🤎 (@zeynath_.m)

Veronica Jackson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Veronica Jackson (@queenvee.jack)

Loviee John

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Loviee John 🤍 (@ms.loviee)

Niffer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NIFFER 💚 (@_.niffer._)

Gladness Joasy Kifaluka

Gnako Warawara

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PikPerfectcollection_ (@jsyasinta)

Zaiynab

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 💃Zaiynab💃 (@zaiylissa)

Fatma

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by STARLOOk. (@fatma8five)

