See How the Tanzanian Ladies Served Fashion in Gold for Juma Jux & Priscilla Ojo’s Wedding Reception

The final stop in the multi-ceremony wedding celebrations of singer Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo turned into a gold-filled celebration in Tanzania yesterday.

While green and pink set the tone for earlier ceremonies, the shift to gold signalled a full embrace of drama and celebration. The tagline was clear —“Go gold or go home”— and guests certainly embraced the theme with enthusiasm. Floor-length gowns came stitched with sequins and embroidery, some accented with black for added depth. It wasn’t about subtlety. It was about style, confidence, and celebration.

We all know that Africans bring their A-game when it comes to fashion, but yesterday, Tanzanians truly stole the show. The women arrived in beautifully sequinned and richly embroidered gowns, each one unique in style.

It was the kind of wedding that reminded everyone just how seriously East Africa takes fashion.

Take a look at some of the beautiful styles below.

Joan Gray

Joan Gray

Getrude Mwita

Getrude Mwita

Lavish home of Styles

Lavish home of Styles

Zeynath

Zeynath

Veronica Jackson

Fatma