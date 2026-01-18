Mary Olushoga Returns to Perform at BAM’s 40th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute This January

Mary Olushoga, Founder of the AWP Network, will once again perform at the 40th Annual Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 10:30AM on Monday, January 19, 2026. The historic event will honour Dr King’s life and legacy. Olushoga will perform at the Brooklyn Academy of Music with The Fire Ensemble, led by Troy Anthony. The Fire Ensemble is an intergenerational pop-up choir rooted in Black Gospel Music.

Olushoga states,

“I am glad to be performing with The Fire Ensemble again this year. I love the arts and I love to perform. What a great honor it is to share the stage with the fire ensemble in one of the world’s greatest cities – New York City. I am grateful to share this moment with such a vibrant community and more importantly, to celebrate the leadership and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

The Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani will join the event later in the day.

About Mary Olushoga:

Mary Olushoga is an award-winning community and economic development expert focused on using her expertise to create wealth-building opportunities and small business initiatives for low-income and underserved communities globally. Mary Olushoga sits on the Executive Steering Board of the Nigeria National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP), a multi-stakeholder platform under the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Environment and the Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP), an initiative of the World Economic Forum.

Olushoga is well known for her work with entrepreneurs globally. Her organization, The AWP Network has trained over 36,000 entrepreneurs throughout Africa working with over 48 different partners across the continent helping to raise over 300,000 dollars in grants and equity free funding for women and girl entrepreneurs in Nigeria; thereby creating over 2,800 jobs.

The AWP Network has launched critical entrepreneurial initiatives to include the first-ever EcoAction Summit for climate entrepreneurs, the first-ever high-impact procurement training initiative for women entrepreneurs, the AWP Network Agropreneur Project, and the Dream initiative for youth entrepreneurs.

In 2020, Olushoga’s organization launched the AWP Network Vendor Program with the mission to increase the number of women entrepreneurs who can supply to large retailers in Africa. The AWP Network established partnerships with major retailers like ShopRite Nigeria, Jara Stores, Miniso Nigeria, Next Cash n Carry, Prince Ebeano, and FreshForte.

Olushoga founded the African Women Power (AWP) Network – awpnetwork.com in 2012 to power small business success for African entrepreneurs. She is a multi-talented networker, mentor, speaker, writer, small business advocate, and change agent.

Olushoga holds a bachelor’s degree from Union College in Schenectady, New York, a Master of Science Degree from Baruch College and has served as a public policy fellow at the University at Albany, Center for Women in Government and Civil Society.

Olushoga is a recipient of multiple recognitions, grants, and awards to include: the World Economic Forum Grant, the Baruch College Alumni Changemaker Award, The Lilly Family school of Philanthropy Black Women Give Back Award Winner, the African Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Empowerment award, the African Youth Excellence Award for her leadership in business and public service, a Vital Voices Global Leadership Fellow, the Union College Alumni Award for her service and dedication to her alma mater, an IndiAfrica Young Visionary Fellow, a Women4Africa International Media Woman of the Year, a Crans Montana New Leader, the first-ever GOOD Maker/Oxfam America International Women’s Day Challenge Winner, a Nigeria Leadership Initiative (NLI) Associate, an Oxfam America Sisters on the Planet Ambassador and participated in the Sub-Saharan African Women In Public Service Fall Institute.



Olushoga has spent a number of years empowering entrepreneurs and working on business education projects through various initiatives to include the AWP Network Agropreneur Project, and the AWP Network Dream Initiative to name a few. She has presented her work on women entrepreneurs at the UK House of Lords, Harvard University, Duke University, Yale University, Union College, the Columbia University Africa Economic Forum, Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, the United States Department of Labor Strategy Meeting on Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Disability, W!se Institute, the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, the United Nations ECOSOC Youth Employment Forum, and the Rockefeller Foundation Tech Salon and has featured on BBC World News, Black Enterprise, iwantherjob.com, sheinspiresher.com, YNaija, AFK Insider, Applause Africa, BusinessDay Nigeria, Channels Television, and The Guardian Nigeria. In addition to this, Olushoga writes for GE Ideas Lab, SciDev.net, The Guardian Nigeria and the Huffington Post. The AWP Network is proudly recognized as one of the leading organizations supporting African Women in Technology.



About BAM’s 40th Annual Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.:



The Brooklyn Academy of Music celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.. This annual celebration is back for the 40th year and features powerful remarks by Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II; a special solo performance from Grace by Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, A Dance Company; a musical performance by The Fire Ensemble; and more. Attend with friends, neighbors, artists, and civic leaders for a day of reflection, family-friendly activities, and celebration of all who carry Dr. King’s vision of justice and equality forward.

